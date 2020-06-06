Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• A subject in a wheelchair was reported as being hit by a vehicle at East North and North Main streets. An officer and EMS were dispatched.

vandalism

Thursday:

• A female at an East Crocker Street address reported that some of her property was vandalized. Photos were taken.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A subpoena was served at a Davoli Street address.

• A report was received of an ATV being ridden on West Jones Street. Individuals told an officer they were only working on the vehicle and not riding it. The officer instructed them not to ride it.

• A female at a South Union Street address reported a disturbance with her fiance that was verbal only but was afraid it would become physical. Both confirmed nothing physical occurred. The male left and took some belongings. The female was advised of options.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a West Center Street address.

• Abandoned vehicles were reported at a North Countyline Street address. The owners were contacted and told to move them by 6 p.m.

• An officer was requested for a drive-by parade for a cancer patient.

• A burglar alarm was activated at a North Main Street address. The brother of the owner was mowing and may have tripped the alarm. His sister was contacted.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a North Countyline Street address.

• A caller reported the driver’s side door open on a vehicle and a male lying on the porch at a Taft Boulevard address. The subject was sleeping on the porch. He went inside and the vehicle was secured.

• Juveniles were reported running through an alley off East Tiffin Street. The juveniles were taken to their parents.

• Three juveniles were reported riding bikes in the roadway at North Countyline Street and College Avenue. An officer was unable to locate but would BOLO.

Thursday:

• An accidental 911 call was received. Everything was reported to be fine on callback.

• A male was reported on the sidewalk at a West Lytle Street address. The male was found to be intoxicated and was taken to the hospital.

• A caller reported a disturbance between two females at a South Main Street address. The complainant reported the subject who had arrived in a truck was intoxicated and left.

• An unruly juvenile was reported at an East Crocker STreet address. An officer spoke with the juvenile and parent; they are working on communication.

• A caller reported females being harassed by a male in an East Lytle Street parking lot. The male was gone prior to an officer’s arrival.

• A complaint was made of noise in the area of South Main Street. A female was warned for disorderly conduct and music was turned down.

• An officer and Findlay police executed a relay in Arcadia of a male wanted on a warrant from Fostoria. The male received own-recognizance bond.

• A welfare check was requested on a female at a Northview Drive address. The subject was found to be well.