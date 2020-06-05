Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• A female was arrested for domestic violence after a physical altercation at a McDougal Street address.

citations

Wednesday:

• A citation for assured clear distance ahead was issued after a two-vehicle accident on North Countyline Street.

thefts

Thursday:

• A North Countyline Street caller reported his fiancee’s wallet was left in a vehicle she thought she’d locked and the wallet’s contents were strewn inside the car and in the yard.

• An officer contacted a male at a McDougal Street address to advise that the police have an item that he was not aware had been taken.

Wednesday:

• A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle at a Glenview Drive address. The wallet contained $23, identification and a credit card.

• The manager of a Sandusky Street business reported a subject left without fully paying.

• North Baltimore police reported that attempts were being made to cash checks stolen from that jurisdiction.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Damage was reported to a James Marie Court residence.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A subject at the station reported that she detected a heavy smell of marijuana when she picked up her granddaughter. The complainant was advised to contact the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• An officer recovered a hubcap from the street at Midblock and West South Street. The person who lost the hubcap called, and the item was returned to the owner.

• An employee of an East Lytle business reported that a female who has been banned had returned to the store. An officer discovered the identity of the subject was mistaken.

• A caller reported an unknown male lying on the floor of a property the caller owns on East Fremont Street. Officers learned the male had been staying at the property. He gathered some belongings and left for the night and would return the next day for the rest.

• A male and his 17-year-old son at the station reported the son’s 15-year-old ex-girlfriend broke into the residence and destroyed the son’s bedroom. An officer spoke to the ex-girlfriend and her mother, and the juvenile admitted to doing it. She was told not to the return to the residence or she would be arrested.

• A false burglar alarm was activated at a Sandusky Street address. The building was re-secured.

• A caller advised of an open burn and loud music at an Ash Street address. An officer issued a warning for the open burn and loud music.

• Perrysburg Township authorities advised of a suicidal male at an East Fremont Street address. The male was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday:

• An East Fremont Street caller reported issues with a male. Officers reported all parties were intoxicated and gave conflicting statements. Warnings were issued for disorderly conduct.

• Subjects were reported fighting at a Potter Street address. All were warned for disorderly conduct.

• A West Lytle Street female at the station reported custody issues.

• A North Town Street caller reported her son was not breathing; she was unsure if it was drug-related. EMS transported the male to the hospital.

• The owner of property on East Fremont Street reported that he was informed of someone living where there should be no resident. The door at the address was not answered.

• A suspicious male was reported in the area of West Lytle and South Wood streets.

• A caller reported returning a loose dog to a West High Street address, where the owner began to abuse the animal. The owner told an officer he was carrying the dog inside.

• A barking dog was reported in the area of East Tiffin and South Town streets. An officer spoke to juveniles about the animal and advised them of city ordinances.

• An officer attended to a parking complaint at a Taft Boulevard address. The vehicle was impounded.

• An apparently intoxicated male was reported in the area of West Center Street. An officer took him to his residence, where his mother was home. No signs of intoxication were noted, but he could have been reacting to a new medication.

Seneca County

thefts

Wednesday:

• A caller from the 15000 block of East County Road 46 reported that her father gave a neighbor his debit card to go to the veterinarian for his pet and she spent more than $600 elsewhere.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A caller reported her granddaughter’s diaper bag smelled of marijuana when she picked up the child from an address on the 12000 block of West Axline Street.

Wednesday:

• A deputy attended to a vehicle with a flat tire at West County Road 18 and South Township Road 101.

• A caller from the 10000 block of West Township Road 116 reported a neighbor shooting toward his field while he was in it. The neighbor reportedly contended there was adequate backstop. The shooter was told proper backstop was needed.

• A caller from the 1400 block of South U.S. 23 said her son came to live with her because his father was being abusive, and the father was refusing to give the son any of his clothing. Later, a couple of days of clothing were turned over and the male said he would pack up the rest in the next few days.