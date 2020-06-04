Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• A private property crash was reported at a North Countyline Street address.

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was arrested at a Davoli Street address for weapons under disability and aggravated menacing after a report of a male in the area with a firearm who was threatening people.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A North Countyline Street resident at the station reported that her vehicle was broken into sometime in the last two weeks, with stereo equipment and change taken.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• A Sycamore Street resident reported damage to his property.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Three shopping carts were located behind a Tiffin Street address. A store was notified.

• An officer attended to a malfunctioning traffic light at Findlay and West Lytle streets. The light eventually began working.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a West High Street address.

• A caller from a Hart Avenue residence asked to have a male who was arguing with her father removed from the home. The male was leaving as officers arrived. The male said he was looking for his pay card. The female advised that if it is found, she will contact the station.

• An officer attended to an EMS call from a Columbus Avenue address regarding a combative subject. The subject was transported by EMS.

• A subject at the station reported a dog bite that occurred at a Sumner Street address. The dog’s owner was instructed to quarantine the dog. The dog warden would be contacted.

• An Elm Street caller reported someone putting a foreign scroll/mailing item in her mailbox, of which she had video. An officer collected the item.

• A caller requested standby at a Perrysburg Road address to retrieve his medications. The resident of the location said he did not have the property and had done nothing with them. Both subjects were advised of options.

• A Broadway Street caller reported his car had been gone through but nothing was taken.

• An officer responded to a Palmer Street address regarding pest removal. The animals were caught and the subject was advised of options.

• A group of juveniles were reported at the rear of a North Countyline Street business. A large group of males ran off upon an officer’s arrival. The officer would BOLO.

• A male was reported yelling in the area of College Avenue and North Vine Street. The male could not be located.

• An officer transported an inmate to the Seneca County Jail.

Tuesday:

• A report was received of loud noise at a South Vine Street address. The resident was advised of the complaint and said he would attend to it.

• An officer stood by as a subject retrieved some property from a Perrysburg Road address. The complainant was told to make arrangements to retrieve the rest at a later date.

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A subject at a West High Street address was reported to have apparently broken into a car. The owner verified that the vehicle was not stolen.

• Two juveniles were reported to be pushing each other in a shopping cart at a North Main Street address. An officer transported a male to another location.

• An officer collected statements at a North Poplar Street address.

• An officer was requested for standby as a subject retrieved property at a Perrysburg Road address.

• An East Fremont Street resident reported hearing someone in his backyard. An officer saw nothing out of the ordinary.

• An East High Street caller reported two glowing butterflies and a cocoon on the premises and was unsure if they were dangerous. The caller was advised of options.

• An Eastern Avenue caller reported an issue with possession of his children. He was advised of options; extra patrol was requested.

• A McDougal Street caller requested an officer due to his father refusing to install an air conditioner and drinking instead. An officer had to leave the scene due to another call.

• Two subjects were reported fighting at a Davoli Street address. A subject was cited for disorderly conduct.

• A 24-year-old female who had possibly overdosed was reported at a Davoli Street address. She was taken to the hospital. An investigation is pending.

Seneca County

arrests

Tuesday:

• A deputy assisted with an arrrest at an address on Davoli Street in Fostoria.