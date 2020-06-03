Fostoria

arrests

Monday:

• A female was arrested on a warrant on East Lytle Street after a caller advised of a possible impaired driver.

• A male was arrested at an East Sixth Street address.

thefts

Monday:

• An East Crocker Street caller reported receiving a package that had been opened, with the contents missing.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A Palmer Street caller reported two suspicious vehicles outside her residence. The subjects advised they were talking and moved along.

• A game warden advised that he’d been notified of people swimming in the reservoir on Township Road 217. An officer advised five juveniles not to swim.

• A caller reported someone shoving hair into the exhaust pipe of a vehicle at a North Countyline Street address.

• An officer at the station assisted in unlocking handcuffs.

• A code enforcement officer reported a male walking around properties with a clipboard and measuring stick in the area of East South Street. Officers were unable to locate.

• A Walnut Street resident who has had ongoing issues with neighbors emailed a video to an officer.

• Two subjects were reported arguing on West Sixth Street. The argument was verbal only.

Monday:

• A caller asked for an officer to patrol in the area of the 1500 block of North Countyline Street regarding fireworks being set off.

• A caller reported that his daughter was crying and asking for someone to get a male out of her McDougal Street house. The male was later contacted and told not to return to the residence.

• A Seneca Street-area caller reported a neighbor who likes to shoot in his backyard may have hit the side of her house. The male was advised not to shoot a pellet gun in the city limits.

• A caller reported juveniles in the city pool. The building was found to be secure, with no juveniles in the pool.

• A Peeler Drive resident at the station reported conflicts involving her children and others.

• A Taft Boulevard caller reported a possible breaking and entering. Damage to a basement window was found.

• A Vickie Lane caller said a juvenile showed up at her house and said other juveniles had attacked him. A juvenile was mentioned as walking around with a large knife.

• A West Fourth Street caller reported trespass issues with an ex-boyfriend.

• A Dillon Circle female reported an elder-abuse case in which she’d been pushed. The case was deemed to lack sufficient evidence.

• A Northview Drive caller reported a juvenile being assaulted. The parties were separated.

• A Walnut Street caller reported her husband was trying to kick her out of the house. Both parties were advised of options.

• A South Main Street caller reported a landowner removing a mailbox.

• A Taft Boulevard caller could not remember why he had called.

• A 69-year-old male was reported as unresponsive at a River Street address. The body was released to a funeral home.

• A West North Street caller reported tire burnout marks in front of his home. An officer spoke with another party, who said he would not do it again.

• An East Center Street caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. Seneca County

accidents

Monday:

• Deputies attended to a non-injury accident on the 4700 block of West Ohio 12.