Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• A two-vehicle accident was reported on South Main Street.

thefts

Sunday:

• A juvenile at the station reported a bicycle stolen from an East Crocker Street address. The bicycle was recovered.

vandalism

Monday:

• An East South Street resident reported the driver’s-side window of her vehicle was broken out overnight.

• An officer advised that “Black Lives Matter” was spray painted on a bridge across from a Van Buren Street address.

• “RIP Floyd” was found spray painted on the side of a West Fremont Street building.

• Vandalism was reported at a Perry Street address.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A North Vine Street caller said two juveniles on bicycles claimed to be runaways from Risingsun. An officer was unable to locate and would continue to look.

• A Cherry Street caller reported his former partner was at his residence and refused to leave as they argued about who would take the children. The female was advised that she was not welcome there and not to return.

• A caller reported a truck and trailer at Broadway Street and Stoner Road were blocking an entire side of a street. An officer observed that motorists could see around and get around the vehicles.

• A male asked for standby at a Fifth Avenue address while he picks up property from his sister’s house. He was able to retrieve everything but a washer and dryer. He was advised of how to take the resident to court.

• The zoning department reported a house being open at an East Center Street address. No one was inside; the residence was cleared.

• Two bicycles were reported in a parking lot of a Kirk Street address. The bicycles were impounded.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported she was assaulted by a male.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported three individuals walking around the property. Officers were unable to locate.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported that her boyfriend left the address with her bank card. She was advised to cancel her card and follow up with any other information.

Sunday:

• A female at the station reported her juvenile son as missing. The female returned to the station with her son a short time later.

• A dog was reported hanging out of a second-story window at a Taft Boulevard address. • A noise complaint came from an East Culbertson Street address.

• An East Fremont Street caller reported feeling depressed. The male was taken to the hospital.

• A North Countyline Street caller reported a male walking down the street with a rifle. It was found to be a legal open carry.

• A caller from Barcelona Drive and Columbus Avenue requested an officer to assist in a custody exchange. The child was transferred.

• A West Lytle Street resident at the station reported that her child’s father has not returned the child.

• A caller requested a welfare check at a Stadium Drive address. An officer made contact with the female and child. There is an ongoing custody issue.

• An East Tiffin Street caller reported a juvenile left the residence on foot. Dispatch contacted the juvenile’s probation officer.

• A female at the station reported that she believes she was being followed by a subject in a vehicle.

• An agency requested a welfare check at a Peeler Drive address on a female who made threats against her 2-year-old child. The child was released to a grandmother. The female was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Seneca County

accidents

Sunday:

• A collision between a vehicle and a deer took place on the 8500 block of West County Road 28. The deer was moved to the side of the road.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A report was made of loud music at North County Road 27 and East Township Road 138. The complainant later advised the music had diminished. Deputies did not hear anything or see vehicles in the area.

• A male was reported walking north on the 90 block of North Township Road 21. A deputy gave the male at ride home.

• A homeowner on the 4400 block of North Township Road 45 reported that his neighbor continues to drive on his property with a lawnmower and wagon despite being repeatedly ask to stay off the property. A subject was issued a no-trespass order.