Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• An accident was reported at a West Center Street address.

arrests

Thursday:

• A female was arrested for driving while under the influence at Perry and Elm streets. She was released to a sober party.

• A male was arrested at a West Lytle Street address and taken to the Wood County Jail. Counterfeit bills were reportedly passed at the location. The case is under investigation.

citations

Thursday:

• A citation for driving under suspension was issued at Stoner Road and Broadway Street. The plates were confiscated and the vehicle was legally parked.

thefts

Friday:

• A South Poplar Street caller reported that someone entered his unlocked residence and stole a drug prescription.

• A South Main Street caller reported items missing from a shed, where a lock had been cut.

• An Oaklawn Avenue resident at the station reported fraudulent activity on his bank account.

• A theft was reported from a North Countyline Street business.

vandalism

Thursday:

• A Cherry Street caller reported tires being slashed and windows broken out in the last month. He requested extra patrol and was advised of options.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• An accidental 911 call was received from a West Lytle Street address.

• A caller from an East Lytle Street address reported that her boyfriend assaulted her and locked her out of the house. The parties were separated and advised of options, and neither wanted to pursue charges. The female was to go to her mother’s home.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at an East Lytle Street address.

• A citizen at the station reported a vehicle that had no use of brake lights and almost caused an accident on East Lytle Street. An officer could not locate the vehicle.

• A Maple Street caller reported an unwanted male making sexual references toward her young daughter. A previous report of a similar incident was found. The male was in the area mowing rental properties and was told the caller asked that he be served with a notice of trespass to keep him from the caller’s home.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Lakeview Drive address.

• A female from a West Lytle Street address reported losing a form of identification.

• After asking the fire division to inspect the smoke detectors at a Stinchcomb Drive residence, a female expressed concern of a listening device or camera in the detectors. Neither fire nor police personnel found anything out of the ordinary.

• An officer attended to a North Poplar Street address. A male was released.

• Building and property checks were done at a variety of locations in the city.

• A caller from a North Union Street address reported that a male took two phones. The caller was advised of options.

• Statements were collected on a follow-up stop at a North Poplar Street address.

• A caller reported six juvenile females on North Union Street. Officer detained four in an alley. Nothing was reported as damaged or stolen; they were just being loud on their bicycles. They were advised of curfew and sent home.

• An officer attended to a postal vehicle with its brake lights activated at a West Center Street address. The officer checked the vehicle and premises; all was fine.

• A caller reported juveniles attempting to break in at a College Avenue address. No entry was made and nothing was stolen.

Thursday:

• Loud music was reported coming from a vehicle at a Columbus Avenue address. An officer heard no loud music upon arrival. Subjects were advised of a complaint.

• A caller reported a vehicle idling on Summit Street. Two females, one of whom lives nearby, were in the vehicle and talking. Everything was fine.

• The Wood County Sheriff’s Office asked for an officer to attempt to make contact with a male at a West Fremont Street address. The door was not answered at the address.

• A caller reported a vehicle with no registration plates leaving a North Countyline Street parking lot. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A caller in the Perry Street area reported a vehicle has been circling the area with someone inside it harassing residents. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

• A caller expressed concern for juveniles at a South Main Street address.

• An officer was requested in regard to dogs running at large at a South Main Street address in what was allegedly a habitual occurrence. The complainant was advised of options.

• Two complaints of dirt bikes in the area came from North Main Street. A complainant said the bikes lacked registration.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Cherry Street address. A female was advised not to contact her sister, per a caseworker, guardian and juvenile.

• A caller reported that a semi lost some of its load at West South and South Countyline streets. Mulch bags were placed on the side of the road.

• A South Wood Street caller reported a bat in the residence and requested assistance. An officer attended to the scene and the bat was removed.

• Two dogs were reported running loose in the area of Arthur Avenue and Bugner Street. An officer was unable to locate.

• A reported runaway juvenile arrived at the station. A probation officer advised that she be released to her parents. The mother was advised of options.

• A male and a female at a Peeler Drive address argued over the whereabouts of a wallet. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct. An officer explained to a female that he could not force entry into a residence that did not belong to her. Entry was denied by the resident.

Seneca County

accidents

Thursday:

• A resident of the 12000 block of West Axline Street reported being hit by a vehicle the previous day. The complainant’s insurance compaany said a crash report was not necessary at this time.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A caller from the 8400 block of North Township Road 1166 reported that a neighbor puts trash against her fence. The complaint was determined to be unfounded.