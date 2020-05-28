Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• A hit-skip accident was reported on West Center Street.

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was arrested for domestic violence at a Hays Street address and taken to the Seneca County Jail.

citations

Tuesday:

• A citation was issued following a hit-skip accident on Taft Boulevard.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A caller from South Union Street reported money coming out of her bank account without authorization.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported windows broken with a concrete yard decoration. The complainant said he knew who did it but didn’t see it happen.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• An unwanted male was reported at a Columbus Avenue address. A male was served a criminal trespass notice.

• A railroad worker brought to the station various forms of identification found along the tracks. An officer returned items to owners.

• A caller requested a welfare check on a Van Buren Street neighbor. The subject was found to be fine.

• A male was reported as stumbling into traffic and almost hit by a vehicle at Springville Avenue and Eco Drive. The subject, who was found to be highly intoxicated, said he was walking to his girlfriend’s house. An officer escorted him to the residence and warned him for public intoxication.

• A suspicious male was reported in the area of Cherry Street.

• Building and property checks were made at various locations in the city.

• Officers attended to an intoxicated male at Springville Avenue and Gormley Street. He was en route to his residence.

• A loose dog appearing to be injured was reported at a South Poplar Street address. An officer was unable to locate.

Tuesday:

• An unwanted male was reported at a Bricker Street address. A male subject would stay in his father’s garage for the night; the family was advised of options.

• A South Countyline Street caller requested an officer in regard to a dog. The dog was returned to its owner.

• A parking issue on the 1500 block of Township Road 217 was reported. All vehicles were found to be parked legally.

• A caller reported a loose dog on West Center Street. The dog’s owner was located. She secured the dog and was warned for having a dog at large.

• A juvenile on a dirt bike was reported on McDougal Street. An officer spoke to the juvenile’s father, who was on the bike.

• An officer stood by as property was collected at a Francis Avenue address.

• A West Lytle Street caller requested an officer regarding a suicidal threat.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported a possible phone scam.

Seneca County

thefts

Tuesday:

• A caller from the 8100 block of West County Road 28 reported that she’d lost money to a scam. She later reported she didn’t want a report.

• Two lawnmowers were reported stolen from an address on the 2400 block of South Township Road 59.