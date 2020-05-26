Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• A private property accident report was completed regarding a crash involving two semis in an East Jones Road parking lot.

• A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle at a Beech Street address.

Friday:

• A caller reported her vehicle was backed into on East Lytle Street.

arrests

Monday:

• A male was arrested on a warrant at Buckley and Prescott streets.

Sunday:

• A male was arrested after a report of an unwanted male at a West Tiffin Street address.

citations

Saturday:

• A citation for driving under suspension and a license plate violation was issued on East Fremont Street.

thefts

Saturday:

• A female reported keys stolen from a vehicle several days ago.

• A male at the station reported a tricycle taken from a West Park Drive address.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A Vickie Lane caller reported that someone had knocked on her door at 1 a.m. Sunday and then called her.

• A Hays Street caller reported that the father of her children was attempting to break into the residence. Both the male and female live there. An officer took the male to another address.

Sunday:

• A fight was reported in progress at an East Crocker Street address.

• A caller reported a possible domestic dispute at a Francis Avenue address.

• An off-route semi was reported at West Fremont and North Countyline streets.

• Property and building checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A caller reported subjects fighting in the street at East Fremont and Sumner streets. Both a juvenile and an adult female were taken home and the situation was discussed with the mother.

• On a 911 callback, a male reported subjects on his property but said he did not want officers there.

• A caller reported a party causing a disturbance and blocking a driveway at Davoli Street and Dillon Road.

• Two loud noises were reported in the East Fremont Street area. An officer heard nothing.

• A complainant reported open burning at an East Crocker Street address. The fire was extinguished.

• A caller reported suspicious vehicles in the area of Francis and Watson avenues. An officer was unable to locate.

• An officer assistance EMS with a report of a 24-year-old male breathing but unresponsive at a Carrie Lane address.

• A caller from Taft Boulevard and South Main street reported a vehicle shining a bright light into her residence as it drives by.

• Parents reported their juvenile daughter left their West Tiffin Street address without saying where she was going. She was not located at either of two places parents suggested. The juvenile later returned home.

• A caller reported several subjects arguing at a South Main Street address.

• A verbal argument was reported at a West North Street address.

• A Potter Street caller reported his neighbor’s grill smoke was blowing into his residence.

• A argument between intoxicated neighbors was reported at a West Lytle Street address.

• A caller reported an intoxicated male was attempting to leave an East South Street address by vehicle with a child inside.

• A caller from a Peeler Drive address reported a male harassing her.

• A caller reported juveniles swimming at a Lakeview Drive location. An officer advised them of the complaint and they left.

• A caller reported an item in the roadway at Atha Avenue and South Poplar Street. The item was removed.

• A caller requested a welfare check on a male at an East North Street address. EMS took the male to the hospital.

• A caller reported trash in the flower beds at a Springville Avenue location.

Saturday:

• The emergency room staff at the hospital requested assistance with a combative male. The male left.

• A North Poplar Street male reported that he lost his wallet with identification and other cards inside.

• A caller reported a person in a vehicle, possibly with a gun, was causing problems with a male at a Columbus Avenue address.

• An officer was requested at a West Rock Street address regarding missing keys.

• A male was reported yelling at an East Lytle Street address. The male was gone upon officers’ arrival.

• A loud party was reported at a West Jackson Street address. The volume of music was reduced after a warning. Officers were later called back to the location and all was found to be well.

• Loud music was reported at a West Lytle Street address.

• A complaint was made of noise in the area of Taft Boulevard and South Main Street.

• Officers assisted the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate a female at a Perrysburg Road address.

• A disabled vehicle was reported at an East Lytle Street address.

• Juveniles knocking on the door and running way were reported at an Elm Street address.

• Loud music was reported in the area of Taft Boulevard and South Main Street.

• An assault was reported at an Oaklawn Avenue address, with an intoxicated male having fled the scene.

• Officers attended to an EMS request in regard to a 32-year-old unresponsive male at a Peeler Drive address.

• A Willeston Avenue caller reported two shopping carts in the yard. The street department was advised.

• A caller reported a domestic incident in a vehicle at Elm and North Main streets. Both females denied any violence.

• Fireworks were reported in the Gormley Street area.

• A Cherry Street caller reported telephone harassment.

• A caller advsied of a disturbance between neighbors on West Tiffin Street. A male at a residence refused to answer the door. Disorderly conduct charges are pending.

• A caller reported ATVs being driven in the roadway on West Sixth Street. The ATV owner was advised of the city ordinance.

• Officers attended to a male on a dirt bike on McDougal Streeet. The juvenile pushed the dirt bike home and officers spoke with parents.

• A male was reported as sitting in a car wash bay at East Tiffin and South Poplar streets. The male was gone upon an officer’s arrival.

• A Broadway Street caller reported her neighbor throwing junk in her yard.

Friday:

• An officer attended to a vehicle on Lakeview Drive. Occupants were advised of park hours.

• A caller reported underage drinking at a South Main Street address. Nothing was found then or after another call later.

• An unwanted male was reported at a North Town Street address. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct due to a verbal altercation. They were separated and advised to call if other problems arose. Another disturbance at the location was later reported, but the male left prior to officers’ arrival.

• An officer attended to a male riding a bicycle in the middle of the roadway at North Countyline and Summit streets.

• A shirtless woman who was crying was reported in the area of North Town Street and Stadium Drive. The report was unfounded.

• Drug activity was reported at a Woodward Avenue address.

• A male in a vehicle who appeared to be sick or intoxicated was reported at Findlay Street and Independence Avenue.

• A caller reported a vehicle being driven erratically and nearly striking a pedestrian in the area of Columbus Avenue and Springville Avenue. The vehicle was located unoccupied. The driver was not located.

• A caller reported someone yelling in the area of West Center and North Union streets. Others in the area heard nothing.

• Subjects were reported fighting at a Sycamore Street address. Parties were advised of options.

• A caller reported someone being assaulted in a vehicle at a Buckley Street address. An officer was unable to locate.

• Two subjects were reported as being seen in a heated argument at East High and North Poplar strets. An officer was unable to locate.

• A North Main Street caller reported being in an argument with her son. The male was gone prior to an officer’s arrival.

• The Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a suicidal female.

fire runs

Saturday:

• EMS was requested in regard to a vehicle in a ditch with a female trapped inside. She had since gotten out.

Seneca County

accidents

Saturday:

• A deputy attended to a vehicle in a ditch at North Township Road 63 and West Township Road 35. A male hung up on a deputy and said his girlfriend was in the vehicle and alert. The Ohio State Highway Patrol attended to the scene.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A caller from the 11000 block of West Township Road 116 reported that her fiance, with whom she had been fighting, had a knife and was threatening to kill himself. The male was transported.

• A female from the 11000 block of West Ohio 18 reported that her ex-boyfriend will not stop contacting her via phone or social media.

Sunday:

• A caller from the 400 block of North County Road 29 reported that a dog at his house is not aggressive with people but it and his own dog want to fight, and he is unable to let his dog outside. The humane society took possession of the dog.

• A caller from King Street in Bettsville reported a 13-year-old female being disorderly and stealing from parents. The juvenile was warned.

• A caller reported that a 38-year-old depressed male has been threatening suicide and has had a rope taken from him. Deputies found the situation to be fine.

• A caller reported noise from an address on the 7900 block of North County Road 29.

• A male reported that another male at an address on the 5400 block of West Ohio 18 tried to remove him from his vehicle and threw alcohol on the vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate.

,• A male was issued a no-trespass order regarding an address on the 5400 block of West Ohio 18.

Saturday:

• A 99-year-old female at an address on the 5400 block of West Ohio 18 complained of pelvic pain after a fall.

• A female caller from South Poplar Street and East Zeller Road reported that a friend was earlier in a vehicle crash, has a concussion and a broken pelvis and will not get into either vehicle or his girlfriend’s despite their efforts. Deputies were unable to locate. T

• A male at an address on the 5400 block of North Township Road 63 said a female spit on him, punched him in the face and left.