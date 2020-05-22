Fostoria

citations

Wednesday:

• A male was cited for various violations after a traffic stop at Prescott and Lynn streets.

thefts

Thursday:

• A Circle Drive resident at the station reported the theft of her daughter’s debit card, which was used in Sylvania. The incident is under investigation.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from a Bannister Street address. A caller reported a wrecked and abandoned vehicle blocking the end of an alley off North Poplar Street address. A follow-up stop was later made at the Banner Street address.

vandalism

Thursday:

• A McDougal Street caller said a male punched a television at the residence and then left on foot. The victim provided a statement, photographs were taken of the damage and charges would be filed.

Wednesday:

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A complainant from a Perry Street business at the station reported an issue with a customer. An officer warned a subject of no trespass.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Circle Drive address.

• A caller reported someone with a badge taking photos of and trying to enter a vacant home on Lincoln Avenue. An officer was unable to locate a vehicle or individual.

• Papers were served at various addresses in the city.

• A walk-through was done at a West South Street address.

• A follow-up stop was made at an address on the 22000 block of Ohio 12 regarding a stolen vehicle.

• A follow-up stop was made at a South Union Street address.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol asked for an officer to make contact with a subject at a West Lytle Street address regarding a collision between a vehicle and a deer.

• Building and property checks were done at various addresses in the city.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported issues with a family member. The male left the residence, advised to say he was safe and would call if a female found him.

Wednesday:

• A caller reported loud noise and a vehicle parked in front of a North Countyline Street address. The vehicle was gone by the time of an officer’s arrival.

• A caller reported a dog in a North Union Street yard. A citation was issued to the owner of the dog, which got away and remained at large at the completion of the officer’s stop.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Seneca Street address.

• A callback on a 911 call from East Crocker Street received no answer; everything was found to be fine.

• An East Center Street caller reported a neighbor throwing food at his house. An officer spoke to both parties and items were picked up.

• A physical fight between two females was reported at a Lynn Street address. An officer took a female juvenile to the Seneca County Youth Center.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported at a North Countyline Street address. Officers were unable to locate but would check the area and BOLO.

• A caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile at a Starr Avenue, saying he’s been trying to contact his juvenile daughter and her mother. An officer contacted the mother, who said an appointment for visitation wasn’t until later.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A caller from the 5400 block of North Township Road 63 reported a dirt bike racing in the area. The caller a short time later to say the bike was gone. A deputy was unable to locate.

• A caller reported a vehicle being erratically driven east at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 109. The driver was stopped and advised of the complaint. No signs of impairment were exhibited.

• A caller from the 12000 block of West Axline Street reported neighbors yelling at one another, which happens often. The mother of children said the children were being loud but not fighting.

Wednesday:

• Deputies assisted EMS with an unresponsive subject at an address on the 7600 block of West Township Road 112. Deputies went to the Tiffin hospital.

• An alarm was accidentally activated at an address on the 1300 block of North U.S. 23.

• Warrant/summons service was executed at an address on the 2800 block of South U.S. 23.