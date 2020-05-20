Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• A subject at the station reported an accident that took place in Fremont. He was advised of options and told to contact Fremont police.

Monday:

• A hit-skip accident was reported at a South Union Street address.

arrests

Tuesday:

• A juvenile female was arrested after a court called to investigate a verbal altercation between the female and her grandfather at a Cherry Street address.

citations

Tuesday:

• A citation for failure to yield to a stop sign was issued after a non-injury accident at a North Union Street address.

thefts

Tuesday:

• A caller from Perrysburg Road reported a break-in with items missing. She was to email photos of missing items.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• An officer brought a male to the jail.

• Court brought down a male to be taken to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• Court brought down a subject being held.

• Court brought down a female being held.

• An officer brought two subjects to the station from an East Center Street address.

• A false alarm sounded at a Springville Avenue address.

• An East Crocker Street caller reported finding a .22 handgun in his backyard. Evidence was collected.

• Property and building checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A male at the station requested mental-health assistance. He voluntarily went to the hospital.

Monday:

• Property and building checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A panic alarm was activated at a West Lytle Street address. Officers spoke to the homeowner; everything was fine.

• A male was detained after a traffic stop at a Perry Street address. Earlier, a caller reported a disturbance between a male and female at a West Center Street address, and the male was taken to his residence to get his vehicle. He was dropped off; the female did not wish to be cooperative. Both were warned for disorderly conduct.

• A North Main Street caller reported an issue with her landlord. The caller said the landlord entered her apartment while she was gone and was removing her property. The landlord was leaving the property, allowing the tenant to collect her property.

• A loose dog was reported on Elm Street. An officer was unable to locate.

• A follow-up top was made at a Maple Street address. No contact was made.

• A caller from Columbus Avenue reported a vehicle drove through two yards on Ohio 587 and headed toward Fostoria. The vehicle was stopped at Elm and North Countyline streets and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was advised to let the Ohio State Highway Patrol know to come to the station for information.

• A complainant at the station reported his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend is threatening him. He was advised to contact Carey police.

• Tire tracks were seen in the area of the 300 block of East Tiffin Street. No contact was made.

• A North Main Street caller reported that her dog was attacked by two loose dogs. She would take her dog for treatment. She was advised to contact the dog warden; the officer would attempt to contact the other dogs’ owner.

• Officers spoke to a male about urinating behind a North Countyline Street building.

• An officer attended to a truck that looked to have been on fire at a North Poplar Street address. The call was from the previous shift.

• A caller from a North Countyline Street address reported telephone harassment. Another subject was warned for telecommunication harassment.

• A North Main Street caller requested a welfare check on a male. The male rode off on a motorized scooter while the female was on the phone with police. An officer was unable to locate. A mental-health agency was notified.

Monday:

• EMS was requested to a North Union Street address for an intoxicated 70-year-old male who may have been having a heart attack.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A female fom an address on the 12000 block of West Axline Avenue reported that her boyfriend threw her through a glass table. Statements were collected an the male was banned from the premises.