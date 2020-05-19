Fostoria

citations

Monday:

• A citation for driving under suspension was issued on Sandusky Street.

• A citation for a traffic violation was issued at Findlay and West Lytle streets.

• A citation for parking on a curb was issued on Maple Street.

thefts

Monday:

• A West Center Street resident at the station reported his ex-girlfriend stole his unemployment debit card. The debit card was returned.

• A Westhaven Drive caller reported her vehicle missing from her driveway. A statement was taken.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Papers were served at a North Poplar Street address.

• Loud music was reported coming from a Summit Street address. An officer instructed a male to reduce the volume.

• An East Crocker Street caller reported a 13-year-old male threatening to harm himself. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.

• A complainant from Pennsylvania reported that she is receiving explicit videos and photos and believes her ex-husband is responsible for sending them.

• A Hart Avenue caller requested assistance with a bat or bird in the residence.

• An East North Street resident at the station reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor. The complainant was advised of options.

• A parking issue was reported on North Grant Street. An officer advised the female to speak to the landlord.

• A West Fremont Street caller reported individuals were entering the upstairs window of an abandoned building. A 911 transfer caller from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office later advised that she had the subjects locked in her basement.

• Property and building checks were done at various locations in the city.

• Officers attended with EMS to a call of a 23-year-old male with a leg laceration at a West Lytle Street address. Nothing suspicious. A girlfriend would accompany the male to the hospital.

• A Circle Drive caller reported suspicious activity at her residence. An officer was unable to locate anything suspicious. Additional patrol was requested.

Sunday:

• A Lynn Street resident at the station reported her juvenile son as being unruly. She was advised of options.

• Property and building checks were reported at various locations in the city.

• A disturbance was reported at a West Lytle Street address. A male was warned for disorderly conduct.

• Four males were reported arguing outside an East Fremont Street address. A male said there was a disagreement but nothing physical.

• A West Lytle Street female at the station said a child’s father was supposed to return the child 25 minutes earlier. He had not done so and wasn’t answering phone calls or text messages.

• A loose dog was reported on Maple Street. An officer was unable to locate.

• A loose dog from the area of West South Street was taken to the Jackson Street kennel and the dog warden was notified. The dog was later released to its owner.

• Juveniles were reported riding bicycles in the middle of the roadway at North Countyline Street and Park Avenue. An officer was unable to locate.

• An officer picked up a statement from a North Countyline Street address.

• A caller reported two males smoking marijuana at a Perrysburg Road address. Officers spoke to all parties, who went on their way.

• A West Fremont Street caller reported people in her basement. The house was cleared.

• A parking issue was reported at a Cherry Street address. A subject was warned for sidewalk and yard parking.

Seneca County

arrests

Sunday:

• Trash was reported dumped along County Road 28 and County Road 3; two young males were seen in a vehicle. A deputy made contact with a male, who would follow and pick up the trash and be cited for littering.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Two burglar alarms were activated at an address on the 200 block of South Township Road 87. Everything was secure.