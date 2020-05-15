Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• A female was arrested on a warrant from Findlay during a reservoir check on Independence Avenue.

citations

Wednesday:

• A citation was issued to a motorist at a North Countyline Street address and suspected narcotics were confiscated from a passenger.

• A citation for unauthorized use of a vehicle was issued as an officer made a follow-up stop at a North Main Street address. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• A caller reported the concession stand at a River Street address appeared to have been vandalized or broken into. An officer found the concession stand to be empty and was unable to secure a window inside the fence.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A South Main Street caller was threatening to harm someone else at the location. The caller was advised of options.

• A subject at the station reported that her dog was attacked by another dog at a Lynn Street address.

• An Eisenhower Drive caller reported neighbors constantly playing loud music. An officer spoke with neighbors doing yard work and reported that the volume of the music was not excessive.

• A North Poplar Street resident at the station reported a stalker. An officer was unable to locate. After speaking with other officers, the officer believes the subject is simply looking for mushrooms and poses no threaten to anyone. The officer would attempt to contact the male and advise him of the complaint.

• A 58-year-old female reportedly overdosed on pain medication at a Van Buren Street address. She was taken to the hospital.

• An officer was requested at a Perrysburg Road address regarding a disturbance. A male’s clothes and medications were outside the residence upon officers’ arrival.

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

Wednesday:

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• Two unoccupied vehicles were found during a reservoir check on West Zeller Road. No one was located on the premises.

• An officer and dog assisted North Baltimore police on a drug possession call. North Baltimore police arrested two subjects for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

• A subject was reportedly yelling obscenities at an elderly female at Seneca and Ohio avenues.

• A large group of people was playing music loudly at a North Countyline Street address. A group of juveniles agreed to lower the volume of the music.

• A Country Club Drive caller reported that her vehicle was hit by a golf ball.

• A subject was advised of numerous parking infractions on Lexington Avenue and Stoner Road. Vehicles were removed from the roadway.

• An officer was asked to assist the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at an Ebersole Boulevard address. Contact could not be made with a female.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol reported an auto part in the roadway on the 3800 block of West Ohio 12, with two vehicles on each side of the road with hazard lights on. The drive shaft was found to have been lost from a truck. Another vehicle had a flat tire. A vehicle was towed.

Wednesday:

• Sandusky County reported receiving a 911 call regarding a small child at an address on the 9300 block of West Township Road 172 saying he was hurt. A deputy found that two teenage boys went out to feed the dogs and a 7-year-old thought he was being left alone.

• A caller from an address on the 1300 block of North Township Road 21 reported that the situation became heated when her sister’s ex dropped off their child, and he left throwing stones and possibly hitting a vehicle.