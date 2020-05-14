Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• A caller reported her vehicle had been hit by another vehicle at a Plaza Drive address. A private property accident report was completed.

Tuesday:

• A hit-skip accident was reported at West Jones Road and North Countyline Street.

citations

Wednesday:

• A male was taken into custody at a River Street address and cited for disorderly conduct at the station after a female at the station reported an assault at a Park Avenue address.

Tuesday:

• A citation was issued after a two-vehicle, non-injury accident was reported at East Lytle Street and the U.S. 23 cutoff.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A caller reported a vehicle stolen from a Fairway Drive address. A stolen vehicle report was left to be completed.

Tuesday:

• A South Poplar Street resident at the station reported the unauthorized use of a vehicle. A BOLO was issued for the vehicle.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A Woodward Avenue female at the station accused her ex-boyfriend of threatening her life on a voicemail. She was advised of options.

• A complainant at the station reported a vehicle has been parked in front of a Buckley Street address and hasn’t moved since March 8. Contact was made with the vehicle owner, who said it would be moved.

• A North Main Street caller reported noise issues. The caller was advised of options.

• Officers assisted with a food distribution at a Park Avenue address.

• A caller requested a welfare check at a North Union Street address on a 13-year-old grandson who said in a message that he wanted to harm himself. An officer and the juvenile’s father spoke to him. The juvenile said he was fine and sent the text because he was getting in trouble.

• An East Crocker Street caller reported her 16-year-old son was throwing things and acting out. She was advised of options. The mother said she would contact the juvenile’s probation officer for further consequences if the actions continued.

• Maintenance at a Van Buren Street address reported a vehicle entered the driveway and exited through the yard. The vehicle owner told an officer he formerly worked there, made a pass through the property out of curiosity and became unnerved when he saw the gates closing. The property owner did not wish to file charges at this time but wanted a complaint on file.

• An officer attended to a heavily damaged, unoccupied vehicle at a West Zeller Road address. The cemetery/park supervisor was notified of damage to a gate. The vehicle was impounded.

• Property and building checks were done at various locations in the city.

• Two alarms were activated at a Springville Avenue address. The building was found to be secure both times.

Tuesday:

• A disturbance was reported at a Park Avenue address. A civil agreement was reached in which the female would give up residency and the male would allow her to return the next day to get her couch.

• An agency requested a welfare check on a female making suicidal comments at a Findlay Street address. The female voluntarily went to the hospital. An officer was later requested regarding the female having a razor blade. She surrendered the razor blade, but an officer was again requested regarding the female attempting to leave and fighting with a security guard.

• A physical altercation was reported at an East Fremont Street address. Two subjects said they were arguing with another male and were warned for disorderly contact. The caller later requested an officer for wrongful eviction.

• A disturbance was reported at an East Jackson Street address. Officer were unable to locate a disturbance.

• A suicide hotline requested a welfare check on a male at an East Fremont Street address. The mother said the male sometimes does this for attention. The male was taken to the hospital and will be evaluated.

• Two males were reported inside a vehicle at an East Center Street address with possible contraband in their possession. A marijuana pipe was confiscated after a consented search of the vehicle.

• An officer attempted to make contact with a subject at a Perry Street address. Information would be added to a report.

• An officer attended to a report of a parking issue at a Walnut Street address. A male was advised of an ordinance regarding street parking. He said the vehicle would be moved into a garage.

• A loose dog was reported in the East Sixth Street area. The dog went back to its owner.

• A caller reported several juveniles chasing geese at North Main and Old Main streets. An officer was unable to locate a vehicle.

• A dirt bike was reported on the roadway at Bulger and Ohio avenues. An officer was unable to locate.

• A 5-year-old female reported her parents were fighting at an Fremont Street address. The child was found to have been playing with the phone and there was no disturbance.

• A North Poplar Street resident at the station reported his juvenile daughter being left alone.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A subject from the 12000 block of West County Road 28 reported being harassed on Facebook. She said she had complained earlier, but the harassment has continued.