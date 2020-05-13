Fostoria
citations
Tuesday:
• A citation was issued on West Center Street.
thefts
Tuesday:
• A Leonard Court resident at the station reported a possible scam, with $2,000 missing from his checking account. He was advised of options.
vandalism
Monday:
• A door was reported as damaged at a Peeler Drive address.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• The court brought down a subject being held on bond. The female was transported to jail.
• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a North Countyline Street address.
• Checks on properties and buildings were done at various locations in the city.
• Three subjects were warned for trespassing after dark at a West Zeller Road address.
• A door was reported open at a North Main Street address. No forced entry was seen; the door was left unlocked. The building was cleared.
Monday:
• Checks on properties and buildings were done at various locations in the city.
• A possible intruder was reported at a Columbus Avenue address.
• A North Town Street caller reported two unwanted subjects. There was a civil issue over property. All parties were warned for trespassing.
• A caller reported a female with a leg injury at a Fairway Drive address. The female was injured in a golf-cart accident.
• A Taft Boulevard complainant at the station requested standby. The owner was denied access to the property; a male was not permitted to return.
• A West Fremont Street subject at the station reported a dog bite. An officer spoke to the owner and dog warden. Quarantine was not necessary due to no medical attention needed.
• A follow-up stop was made at a South Poplar Street address.
fire runs
Monday:
• A grease fire on a stove was reported at an East South Street address. The fire was extinguished.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• A caller from the 12000 block of West Axline Avenue reported loud music at a neighbor’s residence. Deputies were unable to locate loud music.