Fostoria

citations

Monday:

• A citation for equipment was issued at Plaza Drive and Perrysburg Road.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• The area of Findlay and South Vine streets were checked after a 911 call. An officer was unable to locate anything out of the ordinary.

• A subject at the station had a fingerprint card completed for a background check.

• A caller reported a vehicle parked on the sidewalk in front of his rental property on North Grant Streeet. The vehicle’s owner said she would move it.

• Building and property checks were done at numerous locations in the city.

• A complaint of loud music coming from a South Vine Street was received; the caller said it was an ongoing problem. The complainant called again prior to officers’ arrival and said the music had been turned off. Officers will continue to patrol area.

Sunday:

• A caller reported a door open at a North Wood Street address. The building was cleared.

• A vehicle at Springville Avenue and Eco Drive pulled out when a marked unit was advised. The driver said he was confirming a delivery order.

• An unwanted male was reported at an East North Street address. Officers were unable to locate the male until he returned to the residence. He was then refused at two residences. He was released and advised to contact Seneca County Job and Family Services in regard to child support.

Seneca County

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was arrested for aggravated menacing after a report of a domestic dispute at an address on the 3000 block of South U.S. 23.