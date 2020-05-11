Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was arrested at a West Lytle Street address on a warrant from Tiffin. The subject was relayed through Tiffin police to the county jail. A vehicle was released to the owner.

citations

Saturday:

• A citation was issued after a two-vehicle crash at East Center and South Poplar streets.

thefts

Saturday:

• A Francis Avenue resident at the station reported that his sister cashed a check that is in his name without his consent. He was advised of options.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A North Union Street caller reported receiving harassing text messages. An officer advised it to be a civil matter and advised of options.

• A follow-up stop was made at a South Main Street address.

• A South Poplar Street caller asked to speak to an officer regarding his roommate. He was advised of options.

• No answer was received on a 911 call.

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A caller asked to have a report on file of a physical altercation with a male but did not want an officer to respond. Any other issues would be reported.

Saturday:

• A Perrysburg Road caller requested an officer for a birthday party.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported at an East Lytle Street address. Nothing was stolen or gone through. The vehicle would be locked up.

• A McDougal Street caller reported having issues with another person regarding a television stand. The caller was advised that the issue was civil and she should contact an attorney.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Lynn Street address.

• A caller reported that a vehicle on West Center Street had been parked in a two-hour spot overnight. Tires were marked on the pavement and would be checked in two hours.

• A Shore Drive female reported a scam. She said she gave her Social Security number but nothing else. She was advised of options and said she would get an identity theft packet at the station.

• A 54-year-old male was found deceased at a Lincoln Avenue address. A funeral home took the body.

• A Palmer Street caller reported that a male may be en route to create a disturbance over possible stolen property. The male was given a ride to another location.

• Property and building checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A Sandusky Street caller reported a subject made comments of taking medication. The subject denied making threats and seemed to be fine. He said he had been misunderstood.

• An officer attended to a vehicle on West Ridge Drive with its hazard lights on.

• An unwanted female was reported knocking on doors at a Perrysburg Road address. Officers were unable to locate.

• A large number of subjects were reported fighting in the road at East North and North Caples streets. No fighting was observed, but individuals at a party agreed to be more quiet. More issues were later reported at the address but a problem person had departed.

• Officers assisted in unlocking a vehicle at an East High Street address.

• A caller at a North Main Street address reported a door on his property appears to have been pried.

• A West Eagle Street caller reported suspicious activity in the area. A male advised he and his wife were going through marriage issues and there was no suspicious activity.

• A disabled vehicle was reported at North Poplar and East High streets. The vehicle was missing a tire. The owner called for a tow. Traffic was able to progress.

• A disturbance was reported at a Columbus Avenue address. The caller then advised that he spoke to the neighbor, who said he’d stubbed his toe and subsequently cursed loudly. Everything was found to be fine.

Friday:

• An intoxicated subject at a South Main Street address was reported as attempting to leave. A female was taken to the station and released to a sober party. The vehicle would be released from the city lot in the morning.

• A caller reported a disturbance at a West Lytle Street address. Officers responded to the scene.

• A fight between a male and a female was reported at South Poplar and East Sixth streets. Both parties said the argument was verbal only. They were warned for disorderly conduct.

• A suspicious male and female were reported at North Main and Rock streets. A subject could not find a business’ drop box. Everything was fine.

• A drug overdose was reported at a Barcelona Drive address. EMS took a male to the hospital. Warrants were discovered for the male from Sandusky County but was advised nothing lower than third-degree felonies would be accepted.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Columbus Avenue address. A statement was left in the mailbox; an officer would call and advise.

• A report was received of a juvenile being assaulted in the area of North Caples and East Fremont street. Officers attended to two juveniles at the 200 block of East Crocker Street. Parents were uncooperative.

• A subject reported an unknown emergency at an East Fremont Street address. A male voluntarily left for a while.

• An officer went to the area of West Jackson and Walnut streets per a parent’s request.

• An unruly patient was reported throwing items in the emergency department at the hospital. The female had calmed down prior to an officer’s arrival.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A caller from the 12000 block of West Axline Street reported that her 9-year-old daughter threatened harm to the family with a knife. The complainant later called to disregard the call as her daughter was straightening up. A deputy said he would still respond due to the type of threats. The deputy reported everything was OK.