Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• A caller reported a vehicle striking a pole in an alley near Palmer Street. A private-property crash report would be completed. The pole was not damaged.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A subject at a West High Street address reported that his vehicle was stolen. An officer learned of a civil issue regarding the vehicle and advised contacting small-claims called.

• A caller reported the theft of items and was advised of options.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A caller from a North Union Street address said another male at the location was threatening to beat him up. The cause of the argument was returned to the rightful owner.

• A burglar alarm was activated at a West Fremont Street address. The front door was open upon an officer’s arrival. The building was cleared and the door was resecured.

• A caller said a female outside of her car was hitting her windows. The caller said she bought the vehicle and the female at the location was refusing to give the caller the title or receipt. The conflict over the title and plates is a civil issue. The dispute was verbal only.

• An East North Street caller reported a male unloading packages out of a car at a vacant building.. An officer spoke with a male who emerged from the residence. The vehicle had left. The caller said the operator went to the pump house for the overpass. An officer found the pump house to be locked and secured with no tampering.

• A caller requested a welfare check on his sister at a Davoli Street address, saying she’d been involved in a domestic situation with her boyfriend the previous night. The female said her boyfriend told her he was breaking up with her and they argued. She said he returned in the morning to retrieve medication. She did not wish to make a statement but was left a statement form in case she changed her mind.

• A complainant at the station wanted to file a missing-juvenile report regarding his stepson. The youth had previously been reported from a South Main Street address. The stepfather said the juvenile has been taking videos of his 18-year-old sister. An aunt took the juvenile to the station and he was returned to his mother.

• Property and building checks were done at various locations in the city.

• Firework debris was found at a West North Street address. The owner of the residence was advised of the complaint and was told to end the activity if it was happening there.

• A Walnut Street caller reported a possible juvenile wearing a backpack walking up and down the street and into driveways. An officer was unable to locate but would BOLO.

Wednesday:

• A West Fremont Street caller reported hearing gunshots or fireworks north of her location. An officer was unable to locate.

• A caller said his father was threatening him and his grandchildren. The male at a Sandusky Street location was having medical issues and taken to the hospital. The complainant did not want to pursue charges.

• A Holmes Lane caller asked for officers to drive through the area in regard to a suspicious individual.

• A caller reported hearing possible gunshots in the area of North Union and West North streets. Fireworks were found in an alley on the 300 block of West North Street. No subjects were in the area.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Peeler Drive address.

• A calle reported an intoxicated female driving into the city at Columbus Avenue and Dillon Road. An officer found no signs of impairment.

• An officer assisted in unlocking at vehicle at a Sandusky Street address.

• Juveniles were reported playing in the roadway near the overpass at West Tiffin and South Grant streets. Information was to be relayed to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

• An Olmstead Street caller reported that she and her husband were being harassed by another male. The caller was advised of options.

• An accidental medical alert came from a Westhaven Drive address.

• An Independence Avenue caller advised of a subject in a vehicle going around the gate. The subject was advised to use the parking lot and not go around the gate.

• A Maple Street caller reported a male making inappropriate comments to a female juvenile. The male was no longer present upon an officer’s arrival. The officer would investigate further.

• A Northview Drive caller said a male juvenile was threatening to hit him. An officer advised of options. One subject was taken to the hospital.

• A subject at the station asked for a finger-print card to be completed.