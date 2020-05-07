Fostoria

citations

Wednesday:

• A citation for parking on a curb was issued on North Union Street.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Woodward Avenue address.

• A Taft Boulevard caller reported a male kicked in the door and assaulted his grandfather and cousin. The victim did not wish to pursue charges at this time. The male was told he was not allowed back at the residence and would be arrested for trespassing if he returns.

• A South Union Street caller reported low-hanging power lines as a result of a tree-trimming service striking them. The utility was contacted and said it was en route.

• An Elm Street caller advised of a disabled vehicle in front of his house. Contact attempt with owner was unsuccessful. The vehicle, which was damaged, was impounded.

• A Sycamore Street caller reported a plastic bag containing a white substance in the street, near the curb. An officer disposed of the item.

• A caller reported a vehicle being driven erratically on Ohio 12 westbound from Bettsville. An officer witnessed no signs of impairment when speaking to the driver at a Sandusky Street address. He was advised of the complaint. Everything was fine.

• An employee of a company reported entering a North Union Street address through a window and exiting through the same window five minutes later before running south through an alley. Contact was made with the residents at the address, who said no one had been in the home.

• Property and building checks were done at various locations throughout the city.

• A disturbance was reported at a West Center Street address. A male was warned for disorderly conduct and he left on his own.

• A caller advised at a West Jones Street address. A vehicle and occupants were gone upon officers arrival. Subjects were later located, told to leave the caller alone and warned of consequences.

Tuesday:

• Building and property checks were done at various locations throughout the city.

• Officers attempted to locate a male at a Miller Avenue address. They were advised he now lives in Republic.

• A traffic stop was made on West Lytle Street regarding an incident number.

• A disturbance was reported at an Independence Avenue address. Statement forms were left with a female, who was advised to contact police if a male returns.

• A West Lytle Street male requested an officer in regard to a sexual assault. The call was found to be unfounded.

• A Buckley Street male asked to speak to an officer in regard to being threatened. Statement forms were left for the complainant.

• A West Tiffin Street caller asked to speak to an officer regarding an incident that occurred at a nearby business. The case is under investigation.

• Officers assisted the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a disturbance at an address on the 12000 block of West Axline Street. Both parties involved said the altercation was verbal only.

• An East Fremont Street caller reported a possibly suicidal or homicidal male left on foot. The male went to the hospital.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Grape Street.

• A North Countyline Street caller asked to speak to an officer about his juvenile daughter. An attempt would be made to identify a male.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Perrysburg Road address. No contact was made.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Jackson Avenue address. No contact was made.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A disturbance was reported at an address on the 12000 block of West Axline Street. The altercation was verbal only. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• A complaint was made of trespassing at West Ohio 12 and North County Road 5, with property damaged.