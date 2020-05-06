Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant at a Perrysburg Road address after a report of a domestic dispute.

citations

Tuesday:

• A citation for no operator’s license was issued at North Countyline and West Culbertson streets.

Monday:

• A citation was issued after a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle at a Summit Street address.

thefts

Tuesday:

• A West Jones Street resident at the station advised of a telephone scam and possible identity theft. He later reported a male at his home advising a check may be sent to a post office box in Houston. The name could not be located.

Monday:

• A South Main Street caller asked to speak to an officer regarding a theft. The case was a civil issue.

• A complainant at the police station reported the theft of money. A female was taken to the station from a South Union Street address.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A Peeler Drive caller reported two juveniles playing near the roadway. An officer spoke to the juveniles about staying away from the roadway.

• An East Fremont Street caller reported a recreational vehicle dragging something and damaging the roadway.

• An East Fremont Street caller reported a vehicle blocking the sidewalk. The caller uses a walker and could not get around the vehicle. The vehicle would be moved.

• An officer returned a witness home to a West Fremont Street address.

• A follow-up stop was made at a West Fremont Street address.

• An officer took a female to court from a West Fremont Street address.

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A report of loud noise at a North Union Street address was reported. An officer was unable to locate.

• Standby was requested while retrieving property from a Perrysburg Road address. Parties were separated.

Monday:

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A South Vine Street caller reported hearing loud music and glass breaking at a neighbor’s residence. An officer was unable to locate.

• An accidental 911 hangup call was received from a Nichols Street address.

• An accidental 911 call was received; a female advised she entered a West High Street business while leaving small children in a vehicle.

• A disabled vehicle was reported in the area of North Countyline and Elm streets. The vehicle would be moved.

• A domestic disturbance was reported at a South Main Street address. Both parties said the altercation was verbal only.

• Papers were served at a West Fremont Street address.

• A male was reported as causing a disturbance at a Jackson Avenue address. The male was dropping off property. He was advised not to return.

• A juvenile with a knife was reported at a South Main Street address. The knife was seized. The juvenile was released to a parent.

• A caller reported several juveniles throwing sticks in the area of Peeler Drive. An officer was unable to locate.

• A female was issued a citation and willingly left a Perrysburg Road address with items after a report of a disturbance.

• Loud music was reported coming from a vehicle in the area of Independence Avenue. An officer was unable to locate.

• A disturbance was reported at a Summit Street address. Photos were taken and statement forms were left. The case is under investigation.

• A North Countyline Street caller reported a neighbor’s dog attacked her dog. No dogs were injured. Both parties were advised of options.

• An employee of a North Countyline Street business reported finding narcotics on the floor.

• A caller reported vehicles driving around the railroad gates at Bulger Avenue and South Town Street. No train was present and gates were up.

• A caller reported a disturbance at a College Avenue address. A female did not wish to complete a statement.

• A caller from a North Union Street address reported possible fraudulent activity. A female will be sending a check to a facility where a male is located.