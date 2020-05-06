Fostoria
arrests
Tuesday:
• A male was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant at a Perrysburg Road address after a report of a domestic dispute.
citations
Tuesday:
• A citation for no operator’s license was issued at North Countyline and West Culbertson streets.
Monday:
• A citation was issued after a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle at a Summit Street address.
thefts
Tuesday:
• A West Jones Street resident at the station advised of a telephone scam and possible identity theft. He later reported a male at his home advising a check may be sent to a post office box in Houston. The name could not be located.
Monday:
• A South Main Street caller asked to speak to an officer regarding a theft. The case was a civil issue.
• A complainant at the police station reported the theft of money. A female was taken to the station from a South Union Street address.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• A Peeler Drive caller reported two juveniles playing near the roadway. An officer spoke to the juveniles about staying away from the roadway.
• An East Fremont Street caller reported a recreational vehicle dragging something and damaging the roadway.
• An East Fremont Street caller reported a vehicle blocking the sidewalk. The caller uses a walker and could not get around the vehicle. The vehicle would be moved.
• An officer returned a witness home to a West Fremont Street address.
• A follow-up stop was made at a West Fremont Street address.
• An officer took a female to court from a West Fremont Street address.
• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.
• A report of loud noise at a North Union Street address was reported. An officer was unable to locate.
• Standby was requested while retrieving property from a Perrysburg Road address. Parties were separated.
Monday:
• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.
• A South Vine Street caller reported hearing loud music and glass breaking at a neighbor’s residence. An officer was unable to locate.
• An accidental 911 hangup call was received from a Nichols Street address.
• An accidental 911 call was received; a female advised she entered a West High Street business while leaving small children in a vehicle.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the area of North Countyline and Elm streets. The vehicle would be moved.
• A domestic disturbance was reported at a South Main Street address. Both parties said the altercation was verbal only.
• Papers were served at a West Fremont Street address.
• A male was reported as causing a disturbance at a Jackson Avenue address. The male was dropping off property. He was advised not to return.
• A juvenile with a knife was reported at a South Main Street address. The knife was seized. The juvenile was released to a parent.
• A caller reported several juveniles throwing sticks in the area of Peeler Drive. An officer was unable to locate.
• A female was issued a citation and willingly left a Perrysburg Road address with items after a report of a disturbance.
• Loud music was reported coming from a vehicle in the area of Independence Avenue. An officer was unable to locate.
• A disturbance was reported at a Summit Street address. Photos were taken and statement forms were left. The case is under investigation.
• A North Countyline Street caller reported a neighbor’s dog attacked her dog. No dogs were injured. Both parties were advised of options.
• An employee of a North Countyline Street business reported finding narcotics on the floor.
• A caller reported vehicles driving around the railroad gates at Bulger Avenue and South Town Street. No train was present and gates were up.
• A caller reported a disturbance at a College Avenue address. A female did not wish to complete a statement.
• A caller from a North Union Street address reported possible fraudulent activity. A female will be sending a check to a facility where a male is located.