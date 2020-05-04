Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• A two-vehicle, non-injury accident was reported at West Lytle and South Countyline streets. A female left prior to officers’ arrival.

Friday:

• A two-vehicle, non-injury accident was reported on North Countyline Street. A report would be completed.

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was arrested at a James Marie Court address after an officer was requested for issues with a neighbor.

citations

Saturday:

• A citation for driving under suspension was issued on North Countyline Street.

• A citation for failure to control was issued at East North and Potter streets after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant.

• A citation for loud noise was issued at a North Main Street address.

thefts

Saturday:

• A motor bike was reported missing from a Maple Street address.

Friday:

• A car was advised not to be at a North Vine Street address. An officer couldn’t find the vehicle at any of three residences.

vandalism

Sunday:

• Slight gutter damage was reported at a residence on Starr Avenue.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• An East Fremont Street female at the station reported that her teenage son left at 11 p.m. the previous night, destination unknown. The juvenile was to be entered into LEADS. The mother was advised to let the police know of any other information or if the juvenile returned home.

• A female at the station reported her husband taking her children. A biological daughter was released to the female and kept the son.

• A West North Street female reported her grandson pounding on the door and would not leave. The male has belongings inside. The female said he could return at another date with his mother. Both parties were advised of options.

• A West Center Street female reported another dog attacked her dog in her yard and was unsure where the dog had gone. An officer took the dog to the Jackson Street pound and notified the dog warden.

• Standby was requested at a Circle Drive address. A subject entered a house unannounced after advising an officer that her daughter was the homeowner. A subject at the residence said the house belonged to his father, and the female was told to leave and that she needed to contact her attorney to gather her belongings.

• An officer was flagged down and advised of a parking violation on North Vine Street. An officer spoke with the subject and the vehicle would be moved.

• An officer responded to an Independence Avenue address regarding two males exchanging threats. Both parties were advised to stop.

• A female was cited for her dog attacking another dog at a College Avenue address.

• A male was cleared for incarceration at the hospital.

• A burglar alarm was activated at a North Countyline Street address. Everything was found to be fine.

• Property and building checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A Williston Avenue caller reported a suspicious male who had been in the yard.

• A burglar alarm was activated at a North Countyline Street address. An open door was resecured; nothing of value was inside.

• Loud yelling was heard in a 911 call from a Davoli Street address. Callback discovered a small birthday party was taking place and there were no issues.

• An altercation was reported at a Peeler Drive address. A resident denied any type of disturbance.

• A welfare check on a juvenile was requested at a North Caples Street address. Everything was found to be fine.

Saturday:

• A subject at the station from North Caples Street reported a sexual assault. Information and a statement would be forwarded to a sergeant.

• Loud noise was reported in the area of North Main and Rock streets. Officers heard no loud noises or saw anything out of the ordinary while posted for several minutes.

• A female was served with papers at a McDougal Street address.

• A South Vine Street caller reported issues with a neighbor. He was advised of options.

• A Sandusky Street caller reported receiving a suspicious email regarding money. The caller was advised of it possibly being a scam and was advised not to replay.

• Civil standby was reported at a Cherry Street address. A female surrendered the key to a camper to an officer without incident, and the key was delivered to the caller’s father.

• A caller reported a subject trespassing in an area of brush at North Main and Rock streets. A citation was issued for criminal trespass.

• Officers attended to a fight between two males at Columbus Avenue and South Town Street. One male was taken to the hospital; the other was taken home.

• An alarm activation was reported at a West Fourth Street address. All was found to be fine.

• A loud party was reported at a Cherry Street address. A subject was advised of the complaint.

• A subject was reported as knocking on windows at a North Union Street address.

• A caller reported loud noises in the area of North Countyline and West Center streets. An officer was unable to locate.

• Loud music was reported at a Maple Street address. A subject at the address was advised of the complaint.

• A disturbance was reported at an East Fremont Street address. Officers advised a male and a female to stay away from each other.

• Everything was found to be fine on a 911 callback to a West Fremont Street address.

• An unruly juvenile male who had left on foot was reported at an East Fremont Street address.

• A warning for disorderly conduct was issued after a report of an unwanted male threatening a female at an East High Street address.

• A caller from a James Marie Court address reported that a male had threatened her. The female then told officers that no threats were made and the male was only being loud.

• A female was taken to the station from Lytle Street and Springville Avenue after she reported jumping out of a vehicle because her boyfriend was assaulting her. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office would be receiving information to handle the call because it originated in its jurisdiction.

• A caller reported possible trespassing at a Buckley Street address.

• A caller reported subjects riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes at an Independence Avenue address. Officers were unable to locate.

• A caller reported a reckless driver at the Center Street underpass and North Town Street. Officers observed no traffic violations.

• A juvenile without parental supervision was reported at a South Wood Street address. Information was collected.

• Officers responded to a report of domestic violence at a West High Street address. A female was uncooperative and returned to Tiffin.

• A loose dog was reported in the area of College Avenue. An officer was unable to locate.

• A West Crocker Street caller asked to speak to an officer regarding child custody. She was advised of options.

• An alarm was activated at a Perry Street address. All doors were found to be secure.

• A Taft Boulevard caller requested an officer regarding a dog bite. The dog warden would be notified.

Friday:

• A vehicle being driven recklessly was reported at Stoner and East Jones roads. An officer was unable to locate.

• Loud noise was reported at a Watson Avenue address. The volume of the music was reduced.

• The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 911 call requesting an officer and then hanging up. Contact was made at a Summit Street address. Everything was found to be fine.

• Papers were served at a College Avenue address.

• A Sycamore Street caller reported a camper in the alley behind a vacant residence. A homeowner parking his trailer said he would be finished soon.

• A welfare check on juveniles was requested at a South Wood Street address. Information would be forwarded to Seneca County Job and Family Services.

• An unwanted male was reported at a North Poplar Street address. The male left voluntarily and a female secured the residence.

• A subject at the station requested a bicycle license.

• Vehicles were reported blocking the street at a North Countyline Street address. No such vehicles were found.

• A juvenile was reported as damaging property at a Sycamore Street address. The juvenile settled down a short time later and no further action was required.

• Someone appeared to have entered property at a Circle Drive address and killed two pet rabbits in the backyard.

• A welfare check was requested on a female at a West Fremont Street address. The female reported having no bad thoughts at the time and had necessary hotline numbers.

• An officer attended to an EMS call regarding a male on the ground near McDougal Street. The intoxicated male was walked back into the residence, and his wife and son would stay with him.

• A Williston Avenue caller reported a large, seemingly aggressive dog in the area that had killed a groundhog and headed north toward the railroad tracks. The caller was transferred to the Seneca County dog warden. An officer saw the dog but was unable to catch it.

• An Eastern Avenue caller reported a family member driving recklessly around the neighborhood.

• An officer attended to a subject on East Tiffin Street.

• Custody standby was requested at a Perry Street address. The father refused to allow the mother visitation due to the relay not occurring at a third-party location. The mother was advised of options and provided with an incident number.

• Loud music was reported as playing in the East Crocker Street area. Officers were unable to locate. Another complaint was made a short time later. Officers spoke to subjects and advised them to lower the volume.

• A caller asked for an officer to check an East Lytle Street business for a lost wallet. Camera footage showed the complainant left the business possessing her purse.

• An East Fremont Street subject at the station reported a violation of a civil protection order. The complainant reported having been told by Findlay police to report to Fostoria police. Text messages and emails were received in both cities. The complainant and respondent for another subject live in Findlay. Both Fostoria and Findlay officers advised to call the other’s department.

• A second caller regarding an earlier report of a dog being hit by a vehicle asked to file a report at Plaza Drive and Perrysburg Road.

fire runs

Saturday:

• Smoke was reported coming from the basement at a Lytle Street address. The call was canceled.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• A caller from West Township Road 170 and North County Road 31 reported that her dog was injured when attacked by another dog. The situation was reported to the dog warden.

• A caller reported a large, loud party at a County Road 28 address in Amsden. Deputies found no such address and no disturbance.

Saturday:

• A large open burn was reported at an address on the 10000 block of West County Road 10. A subject was told to advise the sheriff’s office when such burns were done and to call when they were completed.