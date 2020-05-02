Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• A West Center Street caller reported that she backed into a vehicle parked across the street. A citation was issued for backing without due regard.

Thursday:

• A caller reported that someone struck her vehicle in an East Lytle Street parking lot and left. A report would be completed.

thefts

Thursday:

• Medication was reported stolen from a Glenwood Avenue address. An officer would attempt to locate and speak to a male. The complainant was advised of options.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A North Union Street caller requested an officer in regard to her 15-year-old son walking away from the house. An officer spoke to the juvenile, who will go to a facility with his mother.

• An employee of a Plaza Drive business reported a disturbance in the parking lot, with a customer upset because a dog was struck. The disturbance ended prior to an officer’s arrival.

• A South Cadwallader Street caller said his ex-girlfriend entered his residence and threw items around and broke items. He did not wish to pursue charges but wanted her warned.

• A complainant reported that a construction company cut a sign in half at an alley off North Countyline Street. An officer spoke to a subject, who sign a new sign would be bought. The street superintendent would be notified.

• A Sandusky Street caller said a male against whom she has a civil protection order was on her property and left. The male was warned for criminal trespass and telephone harassment. The complainant was advised of options.

• A complainant went to the station with a 10-year-old female who was walking by herself and said she’d been left home alone and was walking to Bradner. The juvenile was released to her mother’s boyfriend.

• A citizen went to the station with a dog he found wandering loose and West Fremont and North Countyline streets. The dog was taken to the Jackson Street pound.

• A follow-up stop was made at a North Union Street address. The victim of a crime said she did not wish to press charges.

• The owner of property on North Main Street reported a truck was in his parking lot without permission. An officer spoke to two subjects emerging from a wooded area. A citation for criminal trespass was issued.

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A caller reported two males looking into cars at North Town and East North streets had left on foot. The subjects denied looking into any vehicle.

Thursday:

• Officers attended to a call reporting an unresponsive female at an East Sixth Street address. EMS took the female to the hospital.

• Building and property checks were done at various locations in the city.

• A caller reported several individuals arguing at an East South Street address. An officer discovered no problems; a birthday was being celebrated with several juveniles.

• A West South Street caller reported his 15-year-old daughter ran away from the residence. An officer spoke to the juvenile and parents were advised of options.

• A subject arguing with his mother at a North Poplar Street address requested an officer. A male was warned for disorderly conduct for using racial slurs.

• A subject at Summit and North Union streets asked to speak to an officer about a suspicious vehicle. Extra patrol was requested for the Maple Street area.

• A caller asked to speak to an officer about a vehicle. The caller was advised of options.

• A caller reported juveniles in the area of West Tiffin Street and Lakeview Drive were climbing on a fence. An officer advised the youngsters not to play near the bridge.

• A 42nd Street caller reported her residence was broken into. She was advised of options.

• A welfare check was requested an a North Poplar Street address. All was found to be well.

• Assistance was provided to a zoning officer at a West Crocker Street address.