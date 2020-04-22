Fostoria

citations

Monday:

• A citation for driving under suspension and an equipment violation was issued at North Countyline and West High streets.

thefts

Tuesday:

• A caller from a North Countyline Street address reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot. He reported that the keys and a wallet were inside.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A Perry Street caller requested an officer regarding a child custody case.

• A follow-up stop was made at a North Countyline Street address.

• An alarm activation was reported at a North Main Street address. The alarm was false.

• A caller reported a vehicle blocking the sidewalk at West North and North Countyline streets. The owner was contacted and would move the vehicle.

• A caller from a West Center Street address asked to speak to an officer regarding her 13-year-old son being violent.

• A 911 caller from a West Lytle Street address reported everything was fine. She said she couldn’t see the numbers on the phone she was using.

• A Cherry Street resident at the station reported his daughter was missing. A report was taken; a photo would be forthcoming.

• A caller from a Buckley Street address reported that someone was pounding on her back door. An officer was unable to locate.

• An alarm was activated at a Springville Avenue address. No sign of force in an attempt to enter was found.

• Building and property checks were done at several city locations.

Monday:

• A case from an outside agency was forwarded to Fostoria police at the station. An investigation is pending.

• A Cherry Street caller asked to speak to an officer regarding issues with her estranged husband. She was advised of options.

• A welfare check was requested on a male at a West Lytle Street address. An officer learned the male is incarcerated.

• A follow-up stop was made at a West Lytle Street address. An officer spoke with a male and a female who were involved in an incident the previous night. The female said she didn’t wish to pursue charges.

• A West Center Street caller wanted a report on file on his landlord turning off his water although he was informed that it was a civil issue.

• An officer on a portable at a South Poplar Street address advised a male not to return to a business in the city.

• A caller reported a homeless male harassing employees at an East Lytle Street business. The male was reported as traveling north on Poplar Street. An officer was unable to locate.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A caller from an address on the 12000 block of West Axline Street reported hearing what sounded like a verbal and physical altercation at a residence. The altercation was found not to be physical.