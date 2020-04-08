Fostoria

vandalism

Tuesday:

• An employee at a South Union Street address reported vandalism of a concession stand and playground. Damage was verified.

• An East Fremont Street resident reported vandalism on his property. A garage door, window and siding were found to be damaged. BB holes were visible in a window, and a BB was located on the garage floor. A neighboring teenager was named as a suspect.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A North Vine Street resident reported losing three bottles of prescription drugs.

• A complainant at the station said the father of her children is not allowing her to have visitation with the children per court order.

• A Summit Street resident reported a suspicious vehicle earlier pulled into an alley next to the house and sat parked before leaving. After going out to see if anything was out of place, a neighbor said someone had banged on that resident’s door the previous night. The complainant was advised to call the police immediately if it happens again.

• An employee of a South Main Street business reported a vehicle has been parked for more than three hours without moving. The vehicle was parked legally. Tires were marked. The officer reported an ongoing issue seemed to be happening.

• A Buckley Street caller reported two vehicles blocking the alley across the way. A vehicle owner was advised of partially blocking the alley and the vehicle was moved.

• A Van Buren Street resident reported a vehicle trespassing on her property. An officer spoke to a juvenile. It was reported to be an honest mistake with no bad intention.

• An officer transported an adult being held on bond.

• A male being held on bond was brought from court.

• A North Poplar Street resident reported a vehicle having been parked in her driveway all night. A tow was called for impound. The vehicle’s owner arrived after the tow company got there. The tow company was paid and the vehicle was moved.

• An officer went to Toledo to pick up an arrested subject.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported a vehicle parked half in a neighbor’s yard and half in her driveway. A vehicle blew a tire; the caller was able to leave the driveway; a female said two vehicles drove out of the driveway prior to an officer’s arrival. Help was summoned for the blown tire.

• A subject was warned for trespassing at an East Lytle Street business.

• Property checks were done on Stinchcomb Drive, West High Street, East Lytle Street and North Countyline Street.

• A Buckley Street resident was warned for loud music.

• Building checks were done on Buckley Street and East Lytle Street.

• Two individuals were warned for trespassing in front of an East Tiffin Street business.

Monday:

• Building checks were done on Perrysburg Road, North Countyline Street, East Lytle Street.

• A park check was done on Perrysburg Road.

• An officer attended to a juvenile at West Jackson and North Union streets.

• A Maple Street resident advised of a group of juveniles walking up and down her driveway. An officer was unable to locate and would BOLO.

• A dispute between a male and a female was reported at a McDougal Street address. The male was gone upon officers’ arrival. The female was advised of options.

• A caller reported that the father of her children was not allowing her to speak to her children.

• A caller from a West Lytle Street address reported loud music. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.

• An East Crocker Street caller reported receiving fraudulent calls from someone claiming to be with a utility company. The caller said the utility confirmed it had not called her.

• Papers were served at a Lynn Street address.

• A caller asked for an officer to assist in unlocking a vehicle at a Stadium Drive address. The door was not answered for an officer and service was not rendered.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A caller reported an unruly 15-year-old male at a residence on the 10000 block of East County Road 38. The juvenile locked his mother out of the house for a few minutes. The mother said the juvenile is not dealing well with school closure; he is not doing his schoolwork and is yelling at her.