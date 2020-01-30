Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a single-vehicle non-injury crash in the 100 block of North Countyline Street at 6:22 p.m.

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Buckley Street at 3:19 p.m.

arrests

Monday:

• Officers assisted Seneca County Sheriff’s Office in taking a subject into custody on West Lytle Street.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Vine and Summit streets.

• Officer issued a warning for driving off routes following a traffic stop on North Wood Street.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at East Fremont and North Main streets.

• Officer issued a warning for an equipment violation following a traffic stop at East High and Spruce streets.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop on Independence Avenue. A male subject was arrested on a warrant out of Tiffin for obstruction.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at East Fremont and Sandusky streets.

• Officer issued a warning for taillights required following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning for an improper turn following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Tiffin streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic violation following a traffic stop at West Jones Road and North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Perry and West Fremont streets.

• Officer issued a warning for expired tags following a traffic stop on North Town Street.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported theft of TVs from an East Park Drive location; requested increased patrol.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Humane society requested an officer for a standby while they removed animals from an East Fremont Street residence.

• Officer conducted a standby near East Center and South Town streets so subject could gather their belongings.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding charges on her credit card. Incident is under investigation.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a deer in the roadway near Springville Avenue and North Corporate Drive. Deer was removed from the road.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a male subject at a North Countyline Street address. Subject was physically fine; had issues going on between him and his mother, who he was refusing access into his residence.

• Police officers from another state advised of a suicidal female who called the hotline from a McDougal Street address. Officer spoke to the female’s partner who advised she was asleep.

• Officers conducted property checks on West Lytle Street, Stinchcomb Drive, West County Road 25, South Corporate Drive, North Caples Street, Sandusky Street, West Tiffin Street, North Poplar Street, North Union Street, North Countyline Street, Columbus Avenue, Perrysburg Road, North Main Street, Buckley Street, Independence Avenue, East Lytle Street, South Union Street.

• Complainant reported a suspicious person in the area of Stinchcomb Drive.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a disturbance between a male and female subject on Maple Street.

• A Springville Avenue caller reported a suspicious vehicle.

• Officers conducted follow ups on Fall Street, Columbus Avenue, North Main Street.

• Medications were collected and deposited in the drug take back box at the station.

• Officer attempted to make contact with a male subject on West Lytle Street for Tiffin Police Department. Information was given to the subject.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in regards to his wife threatening to make false statements about him.

• Caller requested an officer to a Buckley Street residence.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street in Fostoria.

• Deputy issued a warning for failure to dim following a traffic stop at North Township Road 109 and West Township Road 118.

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at North Township Road 66 and West Township Road 112.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller requested to speak with a deputy in reference to a school nurse contacting her when she was not supposed to.

Monday:

• Complainant reported a male driver who appeared to be intoxicated pulled into a West Township Road 112 residence and left the vehicle running. Deputy spoke with a juvenile at the residence who advised both their parents were in the vehicle and didn’t believe either of them to be impaired; they had come home to check on her as she was sick.