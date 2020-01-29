Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Felica Elizabeth Fleury, 25, Fostoria, was brought down for a commitment.

• Cody R. Vogel, 37, Fostoria, was brought down for a commitment

citations

Tuesday

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a collision in the 600 block of Findlay Street at 9:54 a.m. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a two-vehicle crash at North Vine and Van Buren streets at 8:27 a.m.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Main and West Tiffin streets.

• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Perry and North Main streets.

• Officer issued a warning for no lights on a bike following a stop at North Main and East Culbertson streets.

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning for no lights on a bike following a stop on North Poplar Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop on South Main Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Lewis Street.

• Officer issued a warning for two headlights required following a traffic stop on Peeler Drive.

• Officer issued a citation for window tint following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on Buckley Street.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• A Summit Street complainant reported his mailbox was continually getting vandalized; requested extra patrol when children get out of school.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 911 hangup call from the area of Thomas and North Countyline streets. Officer was unable to locate where it would have come from; no answer upon callback.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer check up on a deputy serving a warrant on East South Street. Everything was OK.

• Caller requested a standby while he gathered his belongings at an East Tiffin Street residence.

• Complainant reported a reckless driver was headed into town on Sandusky Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officers conducted property checks on West South Street, Perrysburg Road, East Lytle Street, East Tiffin Street, West Lytle Street, Independence Avenue, Perry Street, North Union Street, East North Street, Zeller Road, North Countyline Street, West Jackson Street, East Jackson Street, West High Street.

• Caller advised of a verbal argument in a Broadway Street driveway. Subjects denied the allegations and were warned for disorderly conduct.

Monday:

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle sitting in the area of East Crocker and South Main streets for more than 20 minutes. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported her dog was stolen from a West Center Street location. Dog was located.

• Caller requested an office regarding a suicidal juvenile at a Watson Avenue address. Subject was transported to the hospital.

• Caller reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle on East Crocker Street; requested extra patrol in the area.

• Officers conducted follow ups on Broadway Street, Beier Drive.

• Dispatch received an open 911 call from an East Sixth Street location. Officer spoke with the caller who advised her toddler had the phone and everything was fine.

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer regarding a juvenile being assaulted.

• Subject requested a standby while they retrieved property from an East Crocker Street address.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 59.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North Township Road 103.

miscellaneous

Tuesday

• A West Township Road 154 resident located another bag with a white powdery substance in it in his yard. Item was collected.