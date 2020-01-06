Fostoria

CITATIONS

Saturday:

• Officer issued a verbal warning for headlights in connection with a traffic stop at the intersection of East Lytle and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a verbal warning for a brake light in connection with a traffic stop at the intersection of South Marion and West Ellen streets.

• Verbal warnings were issued for speeding and no front plates in connection with a traffic stop at the intersection of South County Road 591 and South Township Road 93.

• A verbal warning was issued for speeding and no front plates in connection with a traffic stop at the intersection of South County Road 591 and South Township Road 93.

• A verbal warning for a registration violation was issued in connection with a traffic stop at the intersection of West Lytle and South Main streets.

Sunday:

• A Verbal warning for traffic was issued following a traffic stop at the intersection of Summit and North Main streets.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday:

• Caller requested officer for unwanted male at a North Main Street residence. Male left prior to arrival, female advised of her options and to told to speak with an officer once sober.

• 9-1-1 caller requested assistance for a disturbance with a male at a West Axeline address.

• A West High Street complainant requested an officer regarding a dog barking loudly outside. Dog’s owner as advised to keep dog inside for the night.

• A West High Street business requested an officer for a subject using fake coupons. Incident is under investigation.

• Building checks were conducted on Plaza Drive, Perrysburg Road, West Center Street and Summit Street.

• Caller requested an officer for a noise complaint on the 1100 block of Francis Avenue.

Saturday:

• A Sandusky Street caller requested an officer to check on a van parked at a business after hours.

• Caller advised that four juveniles tipped over an Oakley Park port-a-potty. Officer was unable to locate suspects.

• Caller requested a welfare check for a female standing by the tennis courts at Fernan Park. Female advised that her husbands had kicked her out and that she had a few drinks and was unable to walk any farther.

• A 9-1-1 caller advised of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Union Street. Officer made contact and warned for intoxication.

• Caller advised of juveniles walking in the roadway at the intersection of College Avenue and North Countyline Street.

• A Summit Street caller advised an alarm going off in the area. Officer checked the door of residence and it to be unlocked.

• A West Ohio 18 complainant advised that her ex-boyfriend pushed her and grabbed her phone before locking her out of the house. Parties were separated when officers arrived. Advised complainant to call if he shows back up.

• Firelands Hospital requested an officer to contact the elderly mother of patient.

• Caller advised that a dog at a residence in the 200 block of Sandusky street was chained to railroad ties. Dog was brough back inside.

• Caller advised that a male had kicked in the door to a nearby residence and that she can hear a female screaming in the 700 block of Center Street. All parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• A North Main Street doctor’s office requested welfare check on patient who has had suicidal tendencies in the past. Patient called to cancel all remaining appointments as well as called pharmacy to cancel all medication. Patient was transported to Fostoria Community Hospital for evaluation.

SENECA COUNTY

ARRESTS

Sunday:

• A male was taken into custody on a warrant at the 4000 block of County Road 5.

CITATIONS

Sunday:

• Deputy issued a citation for failure to drive on the right side of the road in connection with a traffic stop on Ohio 635.

• Deputy issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop on North Ohio 101.

Saturday:

• A citation for a stop sign violation was issued in connection with an East Count Road 50 traffic stop.

• A deputy issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation on South County Road 15.

MISCELLANEOUS

Sunday:

• A Deputy was requested at the 8000 block of North County Road 25 for a couple trying to take things from a house that was sold. Parties advised that it was a civil matter and warned for disorderly conduct.

• A Millin Drive resident advised of a harassing phone call.

Saturday:

• A deputy responded to a male who had fallen from the second story of a West County Road 14, Bettsville residence.

• An East Elm Street, Bettsville complainant requested a deputy for two boys in her home refusing to leave.

• Caller requested a deputy to assist with a lock-out on US 23.