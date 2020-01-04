Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• A caller reported a vehicle hit another on North Union Street. A female departed on foot.

• A caller reported that a semi departed after it hit her vehicle at Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street. Officers attended to the semi. A private-property accident report would be completed.

citations

Friday:

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued on North Countyline Street.

• A male was cited at an East Fremont Street for inducing panic and false alarm after reporting a fabricated story of being injured at a Tiffin business.

• A warning for equipment was issued at South Main and East South streets.

Thursday:

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at Springville Avenue and Eco Drive.

• A warning for expired tags was issued on East Lytle Street.

• A citation was issued at East Lytle Street and the drover was given until 6 p.m. the following day to submit a valid registration for the vehicle or he would be ticketed.

thefts

Thursday:

• A Gerlock Drive caller reported a male having entered his vehicle and stealing change. An officer was unable to locate.

vandalism

Friday:

• A caller advised that a window was broken out of a vehicle on South Main Street.

miscellaneous

Friday

• A caller reported that her 17-year-old daughter was home alone on West Culbertson Street and a male keeps knocking on the door. She reported that he’d left and then returned. Officers looked for the male in the area and advised of options.

• An officer attended a semi with its hazard lights on at Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street. An officer advised that it is a road hazard.

• An officer conducted requested extra patrol on Colonial Drive. Nothing out of the ordinary was observed.

• A South Main Street caller advised of a male constantly driving by the house. An officer made contact and advised the male of the complaint. The male denied being in the area and the officer advised him that he would be cited if his actions containued.

• Officers were unable to unlock a semi at a Perry Street address.

• A neighbor reported the emergency light going off at a Stinchcomb Drive address. No one answered the door and an officer found no one inside after forcing entry.

• An unwanted male was reported at a West Fremont Street address. An officer was unable to locate.

Thursday:

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported her son being harassed.

• A callback on a 911 hang-up call from Cherry Street resulted in a female reporting that everything was fine. An officer responded to make certain and reported that everything was fine.

• Hancock County Children’s Protective Services requested an officer regarding an incident at a West North Street address. An investigation is pending.

• A North Town Street caller said she thought someone was trying to poison her dogs by dumping something in her backyard. An officer did not locate anyone.

• Officers were unsuccessful in attempting to serve a warrant at a Stinchcomb Drive address.

• A Colonial Drive caller reported trash having been put in her yard. She was advised of options and told that police may not be available to collected the trash. She asked if she could throw the trash on the sidewalk and was advised against it. A neighbor requested extra patrol in the area.

• Officers attended to a fire call to a West South Street address. A male had actually started a large bonfire in the backyard. He was advised of open burning laws.

• A West Fremont Street caller reported that two males were dropped off at a vacant house across the street, they looked at her and then went behind the house. It was found that an appraisal for a bank was being done.

• A caller advised that he heard someone nearby calling for help and a vehicle was at Prescott and Buckley streets. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle or any disturbance. A BOLO would be issued for the vehicle.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A caller asked to speak to a deputy about a safe at a North Township Road 69 business.