Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

Wednesday:

• A male was arrested on a warrant at Summit and North Union streets.

citations

Thursday:

• A warning for equipment was issued at East Zeller Road and Springville Avenue.

Wednesday:

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at South Main and West Jones streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at North Town and Sandusky streets.

• A citation was issued after a caller reported a motorist hitting two vehicles at a North Main Street address. EMS was requested for a female driver for a possible head injury.

• A warning for an equipment violation on North Union Street.

• A citation for speeding and a warning for a separate traffic offense were issued at Walnut and West Culbertson streets.

• Warnings were issued for an equipment violation and a traffic violation at Perry and West Fremont streets.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a pickup truck headed toward Fostoria riding on two rims with no tail lights. A semi on Columbus Avenue had warning signals out, called to have tires fixed and was given directions on how to get back to the highway.

• The hospital called regarding a patient trying to leave. The male was cooperative. The hospital would call if anything else was needed.

• A welfare check was requested on an elderly female at a North Poplar Street address who hadn’t answered her door in two days. The resident answered the door after a period of time knocking. She said she had just awakened and there were no problems.

• A caller from Davoli Street reported an online confrontation with a male and that male threatened to shoot her and her children. The caller said she planned to block the subject online and requested a report on file.

• Two 911 hangup calls were received from the hospital. The hospital reported no issues.

• A caller reported a sagging utility line over North Union and High streets. The power company was notified.

• The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer try to contact a male at a Watson Aveneue address and have him contact the sheriff’s office. Contact could not be made.

• A North Union Street caller requested an officer in regard to an unwanted female.

• An officer transported a male from the hospital to his residence.

Wednesday:

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer regarding someone throwing eggs at her house. A BOLO was to be issued for a vehicle.

• A caller from the hospital reported a disruptive patient. A juvenile changed clothes and left with transportation without incident.

• Officers were unable to make contact with a male at a Stinchcomb Drive address.

• A warning for an expired registration was issued at North Poplar and East North streets.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• An alarm was reported at an address on the 700 block of North Ohio 587. The building was found to be secure.