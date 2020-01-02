Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• A private property accident form will be filled out after an accident in the parking lot of a North Countyline Street business.

arrests

Wednesday:

• A male was arrested at an East South Street address after the hospital’s emergency room reported an assault.

• A male was arrested for domestic violence at a Circle Drive address.

Tuesday:

• Two male juveniles were taken into custody after a call from a Van Buren Street address. Both were confirmed as missing from Toledo and, after a foster mother could not be reached, they were taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for pickup by Toledo police.

• Officers assisted the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest of a male at a West Ohio 18 address after a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. An officer followed the deputy to Bascom to meet with another deputy due to issues with the male.

citations

Tuesday:

• A citation was issued after a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at South Countyline and West South streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued on North Countyline Street.

• A warning for equipment was issued at Poplar and Center streets.

• A warning for equipment was issued at North Union and West Jackson streets.

Tuesday:

• A person at the station said her wallet was stolen from a cart at a West High Street business on Monday. An investigation is pending.

• A Beier Drive caller reported a cell phone was stolen. The cell phone was later returned; stories conflicted as to how the phone was obtained. Statements forms were left and a warning was issued for disorderly conduct. The incident is under investigation.

• A complainant at the station said he lost his wallet in the parking lot of a West High Street business, and though the wallet was turned in at the business, $700 was missing. The incident is under investigation.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A Miller Avenue caller reported that her 17-year-old son was threatening to harm himself. The mother drove her son to the hospital and the son was cooperative. Parents were advised to call police if anything further was needed.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Buckley Street address.

• A Perry Street caller reported that a male broke into a residence and took her dogs. The case is under investigation.

• A caller reported a vehicle partially off the roadway and sticking out into the street at East Clark and South Poplar streets. The owner was contacted and given two hours to move the vehicle.

• A West North Street male at the station reported a neighbor left a vehicle parked and blocking an alley the previous day. The neighbor told an officer he had never left the car in the alley; he had only stopped to help his handicapped wife out of the car and into the house.

• A Colonial Drive resident reported trash thrown into her yard. A fast-food bag with no receipt inside was collected.

• A caller from East Culbertson and Buckley streets reported an impaired driver. An officer stopped the vehicle and found no signs of impairment.

• A person at the station advised of an assault at an East Clark Street address. Statements were taken.

• A 911 caller said 50 people were fighting at a West Ohio 18 address. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said the people involved had left prior to authorities’ arrival.

• A fence was reported knocked over by wind in an alley near East South Street. The street department would be contacted.

Tuesday:

• A subject was brought from court on committal for Seneca County.

• A caller reported that a railroad tie on South Main Street was sticking about five inches out of the ground. Dispatcher contacted the railroad.

• A Union Court resident said two bags of trash were thrown in front of his house and one was scattered across the driveway. It was found that the wind blew a neighbor’s trash while it was out for pickup. The trash was placed back at the neighbor’s house.

• A female at the station reported that she hadn’t heard from her adult daughter since Dec. 25. She was advised of options and a BOLO was issued. The female later reported that she went to Columbus to pick up her daughter, who was now safely home.

• An officer started toward the Seneca County Jail to pick up a subject for court, but the sheriff’s office called to report the subject was on a medical furlough and no longer at the jail.

• A 911 call was received from a young juvenile on Sandusky Street. The juvenile’s mother said the child had been playing with the phone and there were no problems.

• A caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile at an East Fourth Street address. No issues were found.

• An officer transported a female to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• An employee of a North Countyline Street business said a child of age 12 entered while highly upset and crying. The child was then returned to the mother. Options were advised.

• A caller reported that a female at a Beier Drive address was confronting people, taking photos of license plates and causing other problems. Everyone at the scene denied anything. Those present were advised of consequences if police had to return.

• An accidental 911 call was received from a Davoli Street address.

Monday:

• An officer was unable to make contact at a South Vine Street address.

• Officers with an arrest warrant were unable to make contact at a Stinchcomb Drive address.

• A female reported that her boyfriend assaulted her at a Peeler Drive address. EMS was summoned for a possible head injury. Charges are pending.

• A Peeler Drive caller reported that a 2-year-old child was found walking around outside without a parent. An officer learned that the child had gotten out of the house without a parent being aware. The child was returned to the mother.

• A follow-up stop was made at a South Main Street address.

• A South Main Street resident reported semis driving through his yard. A vehicle was found to have gone through a boulevard. Extra patrol was requested.

• Officers attended as a female was taken into custody by other authorities at an East Sixth Street address.

• A 911 call reported an elderly male in need of emergency housing. Both parties were advised of options.

• A male reported that a male motorist with New York license plates threatened him at a North Countyline Street address. The vehicle was gone by the time an officer arrived.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Police requested EMS at an East North Street address after a welfare check was sought on a male who had been drinking heavily and made cryptic statements.

Seneca County

accidents

Wednesday:

• Fostoria police advised of a hit-skip incident in a parking lot on West Ohio 18.

• A 911 caller said 50 people were fighting at a West Ohio 18 address. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said the people involved had left prior to authorities’ arrival.

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was arrested at taser point at a West Ohio 18 address after a report of a vehicle being recklessly driven in the parking lot. A deputy pulled off the side of the road en route to the jail due to the male kicking the cage and windows of the sheriff’s office vehicle. A Fostoria officer who had attended to the arrest assisted in putting leg restraints on the subject.

citations

Wednesday:

• An erratically driven vehicle was reported at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 25. No signs of impairment were detected; the driver was warned for a marked-lanes violation.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A deputy attended to a disabled vehicle at Ohio 18 and Township Road 59. No one else was with the vehicle.

Monday:

• A female saying she’d been banished from a residence on the 5400 block of North Township Road 63 said the homeowners were refusing to open a shed that has some of her belongings. The owners were given until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get a new lock on the shed and the one currently on it can be cut if a key is not found. The complainant would call for standby to retrieve her belongings.