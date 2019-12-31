Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• A two-vehicle, non-injury accident was reported at West Lytle and South Union streets. Neither driver would admit fault and an officer was unable to determine fault based on the scene alone.

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was taken to the station from a North Countyline Street address.

citations

Monday:

• A citation was issued for operation without reasonable control after an accident at a Vine Street address in which a moving vehicle hit a parked vehicle and the air bag was deployed. A male was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A caller requested an officer regarding the closure of an East Lytle Street residence. The property is supposed to be vacant, but officers reported signs of someone living there. The caller would be changing the locks and would provide copies of paperwork at the station.

• An officer transported subjects to a residence.

• A caller reported a car hauler having the road blocked at Sandusky and North Main streets. An officer was unable to locate. The caller then advised the vehicle had left.

• An officer took subjects to the station after two follow-up stops at a Cherry Street address.

• A caller reported a piece of a building or piping fell and nearly hit a car at a West Center Street address. It was determined that a piece of metal came off the roof.

• A West Rock Street caller reported a male shining a spotlight into houses. The caller said that when he asked about it, the male swore at him and threatened to shoot him. An officer was unable to locate and told the caller to call again if the subject returned.

Sunday:

• Building checks were done on Park Avenue and Perrysburg Road.

• A caller advised of a possible impaired driver at Findlay and West Lytle streets. Officers attended to the vehicle on West Crocker Street. The driver showed no signs of impairment and said she had some electrical issues with the vehicle.

• A juvenile was found to be fine during a welfare check at a Palmer Street address.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Broadway Street address.

• An accidental 911 call was received from an Arthur Avenue address.

• A disruptive person was reported at a West Lytle Street address. A male told officers he would be taking medicine and going to bed.

• A disruptive patient was reported at the hospital. A female waiting for a ride was given a warning.

• A follow-up stop was made at a Francis Avenue address.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS requested an officer at a North Main Street address.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A female at an address on the 1300 block of North Township Road complained of abdominal pain and wanted transportation to a hospital. The call was canceled.