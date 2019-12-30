Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Officers responded to a one-car accident near the intersection of West South and North Wood streets.

• Caller advised of a possible hit-skip involving a vehicle being struck in the 500 block of West Tiffin Street. Report was already on file.

arrests

Saturday:

• A male subject was taken into custody on a warrant and transported to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• A female was taken into custody on a warrant and transported to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

citations

Saturday:

• Officer issued a verbal warning following a traffic stop on Springville Avenue.

• Officer issued a verbal warning following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Countyline and Findlay streets.

• Officer issued a verbal warning in connection to a traffic stop at the intersection of East and North Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding following a North Countyline Street traffic stop.

Sunday:

• A subject was cited for trespassing after a caller advised that an intoxicated female entered their North Main Street residence.

• A male was cited for disorderly conduct following a caller requesting officer assistance at a South Main Street residence.

• A warning for a stop sign violation was issued following a traffic stop at the intersection of North Wood and West South streets.

thefts

Saturday:

• An East Fremont Street landlord complained that a dormitory sized refrigerator was missing after a former tenant had moved out.

Sunday:

• Caller advised of unauthorized use of vehicle. Officer advised caller of options and advised to fill out statement.

• An employee of a Dillon Circle business requested officer assistance for theft. Report was placed on file.

• Complainant came on station to report a vehicle being taken from an East Center Street residence. Statements were collected and the incident is under investigation.

vandalism

Saturday:

• A Bugner Street resident requested to speak to an officer regarding a window in her vehicle that was broken after her child was dropped off by the father.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• A Union Street caller advised of an unwanted male in her residence. Officer’s spoke to several subjects in residence who advised that unwanted male had left prior to officer’s arrival.

• Officer assisted with a vehicle unlock on Stinchomb Drive.

• Caller advised of juveniles on the Fremont Street refusing to move for vehicles trying to drive by. Juveniles had left the area when officer arrived.

• Responded to a domestic disturbance at Summit Street address.

• Complainant advised off a vehicle parked in the yard on Cherry Street.

• Officer assisted with a vehicle unlock on Dillon Circle.

• Officers responded to a noise complaint on Summit Street.

• Officers responded to a verbal altercation at a West Tiffin Street address.

• Complainant came on station for a civil standby in regards to property.

• Caller requested officer assistance for juveniles arguing.

Sunday:

• Employee of a West Fremont Street business advised of a car parked near city park.

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer to make contact with juvenile’s parents. Unable to make contact with parents at East Center Street and relayed message to a North Poplar Street residence.

• A South Main Street caller requested an officer for a missing female juvenile. Officer’s will be on the lookout, parents had not yet filled out paperwork.

• Officer dropped off a phone that was left at a local hospital.

• Officer assisted caller with a vehicle unlock on Eastern Avenue.

• Caller advised that truck drove through their yard on Park Avenue.

• Officer responded to a verbal altercation at a West Tiffin Street address.

• Caller advised of a dog trying to chase traffic near the intersection of McLean and South Union streets.

• Caller advised that she was approached by two juvenile females that stated there was a male being assaulted by a female in a minivan on McDougal Street. Minivan was gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Caller advised of a reckless vehicle driving near the intersection of Findlay and Countyline streets. Officer was unable to locate the driver.

• A Poplar Street caller requested an officer for issues with juveniles arguing.

• A parent requested a welfare check on a juvenile at the other parents residence. Juvenile was okay.

• Follow ups were conducted on Northview Drive and South Main Street.

Sunday:

• Caller advised of a woman screaming on North Main Street.

• Caller advised of a loose dog in the area near Palmer and Lewis streets.

• Caller requested an officer for a suicidal male. Male advised that he did not make suicidal comments.

• Caller advised of a male walking in the West Sixth Street area with no coat. Officer’s were unable to locate.

• A hotline caller advised of male possibly taking medication at a Columbus Avenue residence. Male was voluntarily transported to the hospital.

• Caller reported a juvenile attempting throw his bike in the street as cars passed near West South and Main streets.

• Caller requested a welfare check at a McDougal Street residence for her depressed sister. Sister was fine, her phone was dead and she didn’t want to talk to her sister.

fire runs

Saturday:

• A West High Street employee advised of a possibly intoxicated employee. Subject did not appear to be under influence of alcohol, but possibly another controlled substance. EMS transported subject to her home.

• Squad responded to Davoli Street residence for a stove fire.

Seneca County

accidents

Saturday:

• Deputies met with Fostoria Police Division to pick up a juvenile on a warrant.

Sunday

• Complainant came on station to complete a deer crash report.

citations

Saturday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Ohio 635 and West County Road 592.

• A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on Ohio 587.

• A verbal warning for speeding was issued following a traffic stop on Ohio 587.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Deputy responded to an assault of juvenile male by his brother on West South Street in Fostoria. Parties were warned

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to a deputy about being harassed after picking up a car for a friend.

• Complainant came on station and advised that someone opened a bank account in his name.