Fostoria

citations

Friday:

• A citation for a traffic violation was issued at Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street.

• A citation for loud music was issued at a Cory Street address after an officer had earlier been there for the same reason..

Thursday:

• A citation for driving under suspension was issued after a traffic stop at North Corporate Drive and Springville Avenue.

vandalism

Thursday:

• A Lynn Street caller reported that her vehicle was damaged but did not want to speak with an officer.

• A McDougal Street caller reported a vehicle’s front driver-side tire was slashed.

• A Cherry Street male at the station said a tire on his vehicle has been stabbed. He had already replaced the tire before making the report.

• A Lynn Street caller reported her vehicle and her son’s were damaged.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A female at the station reported a possible case of child molestation.

• A female caller said she was being followed in a vehicle by a male she knows and was concerned for her safety. She was instructed to drive to the station, where she said she was being followed by her boyfriend and she felt threatened. The vehicle was no longer following her when she arrived at the station.

• An officer attended to a wrecked vehicle with Colorado plates that was parked on the boulevard on Tiffin Street during the past week. The owner said the vehicle was hit while parked and she was told by her insurance company to leave the vehicle until an adjuster could respond.

• An officer attended to a subject walking at North Main and East Culbertson streets. The subject was walking to a residence on Buckley Street.

• An officer advised of a vehicle having possibly hit a street sign at Lynn and Culbertson streets. A yield sign was knocked down and propped against a street sign. Dispatch would be contacting the street department.

Thursday:

• A Colonial Drive caller reported trash in her yard. The trash was collected and the caller was advised of options.

• A Jackson Street caller reported a juvenile yelling and possibly abusing a dog. Three juveniles advised of a child approximately 10 years old abusing a dog. An officer had a a possible address for the subject and was waiting to receive video from a witness.

• An officer took a female to the Seneca County Jail on a warrant from Crawford County.

• A subject at the station requested a welfare check on a family member on Columbus Avenue. The case is under investigation.

An employee of an East Tiffin Street business reported finding an unopened bottle of champagne in the parking lot. An officer confiscated the bottle for disposal.

• A caller reported that a female appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel of a vehicle on Lakeview Drive. The female was fine and had been doing homework in her vehicle.

• A caller from a Palmer Street address said a male who had given up residency was refusing to leave. The male left and others were advised of options.

• A suspicious male was reported in the area of Peeler and Eco drives. A male driver said he was trying to find a friend’s apartment and all seemed to be fine.

Seneca County

citations

Thursday:

• A caller reported an eastbound vehicle at South U.S. 23 and West U.S. 224 without tail lights. The vehicle was then reported to be at a business in Tiffin. Citations were issued for driving under suspension and expired tags.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A caller reported a male revving a motorcycle at a State Street address in Bettsville. A deputy was unable to contact the male.