Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• A female went to the station in regard to an incident from earlier in the day. A female was later arrested at a Palmer Street address. The case is under investigation.

• A female was arrested on a warrant from Tiffin at a Lakeview Drive address and was released to Tiffin police.

Wednesday:

• A female was arrested after another female reported an unwanted person who had assaulted her at a Park Avenue address.

citations

Thursday:

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at Sumner and Sandusky streets.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A Colonial Drive caller reported a neighbor throwing trash in the roadway. An officer spoke with a female, who was advised of the complaint and picked up the trash.

• A vehicle parked on the boulevard on Elwood Avenue was reported. Upon being contacted, the owner said she would move the vehicle.

• An officer assisted the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office in serving papers at an East Fremont Street address.

• A follow-up stop regarding abandoned vehicles was made at a North Grant Street address. The owners of the vehicle said they would be moved.

• A burglar alarm was reported at a Walnut Street address. An owner advised of a possible issue with the door when the other owner left.

• A burglar alarm was reported at a South Corporate drive address. The alarm was false.

• An employee of a North Countyline Street business advised that a subject was going around and turning off breakers.

Wednesday:

• A caller advised that a cone was removed from North Vine Street. An officer advised dispatch to leave a message for the street department.

• Officers attended to juveniles in a vehicle on Vine Street. The juveniles were released to their parents.

• A female was transported to her Ebersole Boulevard residence.

• A female reported she left her vehicle in a roadway while walking away from a disturbance with her boyfriend. She was taken to her vehicle and she left for Findlay.

• A male and female were separated after a disturbance on South Main Street.

• A male was found passed out in a vehicle at South Poplar and East Lytle streets. The vehicle was towed.

• An officer attended to juveniles at a North Vine Street address. The owner of a vehicle and the juveniles were spoken to about leaving a vehicle running and prohibited park hours.

• A McDougal Street caller reported a motorcycle traveling at a high speed. Officers were unable to locate.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a Yonker Place address.

• An officer picked up a male at the Hancock County Jail and transported him to the Seneca County Jail.