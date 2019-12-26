Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• A caller reported a two-vehicle, non-injury acccident at Elm and North Countyline streets.

citations

Tuesday:

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued on Perry Street.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at West Lytle and South Wood streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at North Countyline and West High streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at Perry and West High streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued on West High Street.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at West Lytle and Findlay streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at West South and North Union streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at Columbus Avenue and East Lytle streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued on North Countyline Street.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at North Main and East Jackson streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at North Main and West Culbertson streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

• A warning for a turn-signal violation was issued at North Countyline and West Fremont streets.

• A citation for an expired driver’s license was issued at West High and North Countyline streets.

• A warning for equipment was issued at North Union and West Culbertson streets.

• A driver was taken to the station and cited and a vehicle was secured at the scene after a traffic stop at East Center and South Town streets.

• A warning was issued for a traffic violation was issued at North Union and Summit streets.

Monday:

• A license-plates warning was issued at East Jackson and North Main streets.

• A warning for a traffic violation was issued at East Tiffin and South Town streets.

• A warning for two headlights required was issued at West Lytle and South Countyline streets.

• A citation for driving under suspension was issued at Terry Lane and East Lytle Street.

• A warning was issued for a traffic violation at Perry and West High streets.

thefts

Tuesday:

• A caller reported a bicycle possibly stolen near West Fremont Street. A bicycle was impounded.

• A South Wood Street caller reported property stolen from his work vehicle during the weekend.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• An East Tiffin Street caller reported a loose dogs. An officer learned a neighbor is keeping the dog until the owner can pick it up.

• An attempted break-in was reported at a South Countyline Street address. An investigation is continuing.

• A Walnut Street caller reported an unwanted female. A male, reportedly intoxicated, wanted his live-in girlfriend to leave. A female left with her three children and some belongings. Both were advised to request officers for future meetings.

• A burglar alarm was reported at a West High Street address. The building was secure; a voicemail was left for a keyholder.

• A possible assault was reported at a North Poplar Street address. A male was gone by the time officers arrived; a statement form was left for the female. The male was later reported as being back at the residence. Officers again did not locate the male. The female was advised to stay elsewhere for the day.

• A combative patient was reported at the hospital. Officers spoike to a male, who was no longer combative.

Tuesday:

• A firefighter reported a child with blood on his face and clothes on West South Street. Officers were unable to locate.

• A caller advised that a juvenile attempted to harm himself at an East Crocker Street address. A shoving match had taken place between two juvenile brothers. A boy said he had no intention of harming himself. All at the location were informed of options.

• An officer went to an East Tiffin Street address for detail.

• An officer assisted in uhlocking a vehicle at a Buckley Street address.

• A male at the station reported that a son was threatening to harm family members at their home. The complainant was advised of options.

• A West Jones Street caller reported people arguing near a West Jones Road address. The person causing the problem reportedly left and later returned. A male was cited for disorderly conduct.

• Officers attended to a male at an Elm Street address. The male would be going back to his residence with family, who would watch over him. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was advised.

• A BOLO was issued for a suicidal male.

• A caller reported someone at a North Countyline Street business that was closed. The subject was gone upon an officer’s arrival.

• A 911 hangup call was received from an East Fremont Street address. Officers checked the area.

• The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported a possible stabbing at a McCutcheonville Road address. No stabbing was found; rather a male was experiencing chest pain. The male was released to the custody of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

• A vehicle stopped at North Caples and Sandusky streets was not one reported by a caller.

• A Cherry Street caller reported that his ex-girlfriend and an unknown male were driving past his residence and harassing him. The male was advised of options. Contact could not be made with the female.

• The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported a reckless driver en route to the city. The driver showed no signs of impairment after being stop and said the vehicle has alignment problems. An officer followed the driver to her residence to ensure safety.

• A male at a North Main Street address was warned about phone calls made. He said he would discontinue.

• An unwanted male was reported at a North Countyline Street address. The male left and was told not to return.

• Officers assisted in a Seneca County Sheriff’s Department arrest at North Main and East North streets.

• A welfare check on an elderly male at a North Grant Street address was requested. No one by the name reported was at the residence.

• An officer assisted in unlocking a vehicle at Summit and North Main streets.

Monday:

• Evidence was collected during a consent search of a male on Perry Street.

• A follow-up stop was made on South Union Street.

• A follow-up stop was made on Broadway Street.

• A disturbance was reported an East Center Street address. Someone was talking loudly.

• A Cherry Street caller reported telephone harassment.

• Contact was unable to be made on a follow-up stop at a Beier Drive address.

Seneca County

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was arrested for child endangering and a child-restraint violation after a traffic stop at East North and North Main streets in Fostoria. A female said the male drove erratically after leaving an East Ohio 18 address near Tiffin. Deputies followed the female to her residence to ensure safety.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A caller reported trash along North Township Road 21 from the edge of Fostoria to approximately three-fourths of a mile south of Township Road 12. Seven bags were located that had already been filled.

• A verbal altercation between two females was reported at an address on the 8000 block of West Ohio 18.