Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash at North Countyline and Thomas streets at 12:50 p.m.

arrests

Friday:

• Brian Kimble, 41, Fostoria, was arrested in Wood County on a warrant.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a two-vehicle crash at Perrysburg Road and North Countyline streets at 12:45 p.m.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a citation for an improper left turn following a report of a two-vehicle non-injury crash in the 200 block of North Countyline Street at 5:02 p.m.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Complainant reported drug paraphernalia was laying in a yard on North Main Street. Item was collected.

• A Chesapeake Court manager requested an officer check on a vehicle that had been parked in the parking lot for a week. Officer noted the vehicle had left.

• Caller advised of a disturbance on West Clark Street. Subjects had left prior to officer’s arrival.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked in front of a North Union Street location for a long period of time. Officer spoke to the vehicle owner and advised him he had 48 hours to move it.

• A West North Street complainant requested to speak with an officer about his neighbors blocking his driveway. Officer spoke to all neighbors and advised them not to park blocking alleys or driveways and to make sure their visitors do the same.

• Caller advised of a deer stuck in a fence near McDougal and Sumner streets. Officer was unable to locate.

Thursday:

• Officers conducted building checks on East Tiffin Street.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject and juveniles at a Hart Avenue location. Female subject stated she was fine and would contact the caller.

• A 911 caller advised a female subject was causing a disturbance on Buckley Street. Parties were separated.

• Officer was out with a male subject on Sandusky Street.

• Officers conducted follow ups on McDougal Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Town Street.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office advised of a driver who was actively drinking alcohol coming into town on Ohio 12. Officers warned the driver for open container.

Seneca County

arrests

Friday:

• A subject was arrested following a traffic stop at West County Road 6 and South Township Road 25.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A South Township Road 21 caller advised all of the farm animals were out. Deputy was unable to locate any loose vehicles or make contact with anyone.

• Caller advised of a dead deer in the roadway near South Township Road 25 and West U.S. 224. Animal was removed from the roadway.

• Caller advised of a deer in the middle of the road near South Township Road 113 and West U.S. 224. Deer was removed.

Thursday:

• Complainant reported a possible domestic situation at a West Township Road 56 location. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Deputy noted a driver showed no signs of impairment following a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a North Nickie Lane address.

• A school official advised a parent located a bullet outside of the North County Road 7 building.