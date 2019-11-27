Fostoria

arrests

Monday:

• A subject was taken into custody on a warrant was transported to the Seneca County jail.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer gave a verbal warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Wood and West North streets.

Monday:

• Officer issued a disorderly conduct citation after being called to a Seneca Avenue residence.

• Officer issued a traffic citation for a vehicle parked in a handicap zone. If vehicle is not moved in 24 hours will contact building manager to have vehicle towed.

vandalism

Monday:

• Caller advised that eggs were thrown on his property.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer came across a solicitor without a permit. Advised him of options and stopped for the day.

• Officer separated group of juveniles who advised that a fight occurred. Juveniles were told to advise parents their parents to contact the Fostoria Police Department.

• A Buckley Street caller requested an officer for a standby while a female and her two children collected their belongings.

• Officer assisted with a vehicle unlock on West Tiffin Street.

• Officer transported two males.

• Caller advised last night that she and her husband had a dispute in which an officer asked is she could leave the residence for the night. When she returned husband had changed locks, she was advised of her options.

• A subject was escorted from a Lincoln Ave property and warned for trespassing after he was spotted during a building check.

Monday:

• An East Tiffin Street complainant advised that a juvenile on probation left a note saying he went to a friends house with no other information. Advised if he doesn’t return soon come on station to file a report.

• Caller advised of juveniles yelling in the back yard of Gerlock Drive residence. Officer advised parents of complaint.

• Caller advised of a male locked in bathroom upstairs with weapons in the house. Female left for the night due to a verbal argument.

• Officer assisted with a vehicle unlock on Plaza Drive.

• Complainant came on station to request extra patrol near 200 block of Vickie Lane.

• Caller requested welfare check on female subject. Subject was fine. Advised she didn’t want contact with caller.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A West Township Road 156 requested a deputy for a vehicle with hunters in their woods. Stated they did not give anyone permission to hunt.