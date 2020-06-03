COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The bodies of two men were recovered from a car that police said drove through a fence and crashed into the water where the Ohio and Licking rivers meet.

The vehicle went into the water in Covington, Kentucky, just after noon on Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Crews from Covington and Cincinnati, Ohio, used boats to locate the vehicle in the water. A large crane was used to lift the car out of the river.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. The identities of the men were not immediately released.