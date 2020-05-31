COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer escaped injury when his helmet was struck by a bullet during a Cincinnati protest while in Columbus a fire considered suspicious destroyed a nearly completed apartment building amid a third day of protests in Ohio over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.

In Cincinnati, the officer was working to disperse a crowd near the University of Cincinnati early Sunday when several shots rang out. Police said the officer was uninjured. Several fires and damage to buildings were reported in Clifton Heights, and officials said a 10 p.m. curfew for downtown and Over-the-Rhine may be extended there.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the fire at the four-story Residences at Topiary Park burned for hours early Sunday, causing part of the roof and several floors to collapse. “It’s obviously suspicious because no one is living here,” Columbus Fire Division Battalion Chief Anthony Brooks said.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin told WBNS-TV that arson was suspected, and that an attempt was made to set fire to other apartment building under construction next door.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.