A curfew has been instituted in Detroit to keep people who live outside the city from instigating violence during protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded for air.

Police also are investigating whether rock throwing and other attacks on officers have been orchestrated by outsiders, according to Mayor Mike Duggan.

The curfew was to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday and run to 5 a.m. Monday. Detroit residents going to and from work will be exempt, and city buses will be running their normal routes.

Other cities across the U.S. have started similar measures after consecutive days of demonstrations were marked by fights, theft, property damage and attacks on police officers.

“This isn’t intended for Detroiters,” Duggan told reporters Sunday, adding that the curfew is aimed at keeping people who don’t live in the city from damaging property and confronting officers.

Warnings will be issued first for people violating the curfew. Arrests will follow, officials warned.

“It’s going to stay in place as long as (police chief James Craig) feels there is a threat from people outside the community,” Duggan said.

Sixty people were arrested during demonstrations Friday night and early Saturday morning in Detroit. Of that number, 37 were not from Detroit. Of the 84 people taken into custody Saturday night, 63 don’t live in the city. Two others live in Tennessee and Ohio, police said Sunday.

“We are investigating potential charges against people who do appear to be planning some serious types of destruction,” Duggan said.

The Detroit protests were among dozens around the country over the death of Floyd and the treatment of blacks by police. Among the protests in Michigan was one Saturday in Grand Rapids, the second-largest city in the state.

During Detroit’s protest Saturday, a group of demonstrators walked onto a downtown-area freeway in an attempt to take it over, but that stretch of road had already been shut down to traffic, Craig said.

The group of 200 to 250 people then headed into downtown and toward police headquarters.

“We could tell they were getting somewhat agitated,” Craig told reporters. “We didn’t want them to come close to our building. That’s when the protesters became violent.”

Rocks, other items and fireworks were thrown at officers, who responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd, he said.

Warnings were given before tear gas was used, and assessment were made as to whether using it was effective, Craig said.

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.