CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — A wild ride on an interstate in central Ohio came to a safe end when a highway patrol dispatcher calmly instructed a driver how to stop her runaway SUV.

The 20-year-old driver, named Emma, called 911 on Sunday for help when her SUV would not slow down or stop on Interstate 77 due to a mechanical problem, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

State troopers tried to clear traffic away from the vehicle. Police dashcam video posted on Facebook showed the vehicle weaving through traffic as the dispatcher, named Becky, told the driver to “listen to me right now.”

The driver, who was crying, said nothing happened when she tapped her brakes. The dispatcher remained calm.

“Take ahold of your emergency brake and just gradually pull that a little bit and see if it slows you down at all,” the dispatcher said. “Emma, does it slow you down at all?”

The SUV began to slow down and came to a stop near the median.

After determining the vehicle was in park, a state trooper helped the driver out and told her to “relax.”

No one was injured.