AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Politicians from both political parties are condemning threats of harm made against the Ohio House Minority leader and her father, a state senator.

State Rep. Emilia Sykes, a Democrat from Akron, told Akron police she received the threatening call this past weekend. Her father is state Sen. Vernon Sykes, also an Akron Democrat.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said Tuesday that he believes the call was made to Emilia Sykes’ personal phone and the threat was politically motivated. The caller has not been identified.

Both Sykes declined to comment.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s “reprehensible” that someone has threatened lawmakers for doing their jobs.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof and Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko, a Democrat, issued a joint statement Tuesday.

“We ask all Ohioans to join us in calling for civility and compassion, while condemning the hatred that seeks to divide us,” their statement said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost — in a letter to the Akron police chief and others on Wednesday — offered the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the threat.