EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police in a suburban Cleveland city say they are investigating three fatal accidents on Interstate 90 on the first day of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

WOIO-TV reports that Euclid police say two out of the three crashes early Saturday were hit-and-skips.

Police said that a 43-year-old Cleveland Heights man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 2 at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday when he failed to properly negotiate a turn at the I-90 eastbound ramp. The motorcycle struck the guardrail and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shorty after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man standing in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Babbit Road was struck by a passing vehicle and died at the scene. Shortly after that, a 24-year-old Richmond Heights woman was standing in the road near the victim, possibly trying to render aid, when she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital but died of her injuries.

Police said the drivers of both of those crashes left the scene. The identities of the three victims haven’t been released and there was no description of suspect vehicles in the last two cases.