LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck towing a boat/trailer in Ohio struck a freight train, killing a passenger in the pickup.

The Ohio department of public safety said the westbound train was crossing over Route 53 in Seneca County when the pickup struck it before traveling off the left side of the roadway at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said the pickup driver had “failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead” before the crash.

The boat/trailer came to rest in the lanes of travel and was struck by another motorist, authorities said.

Francis Mckenzie, 59, of Bellefontaine, a passenger in the truck, was taken to Tiffin Mercy Hospital but his injuries proved to be fatal, authorities said. The 59-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with injuries described as “incapacitating.” Both men were wearing seat belts.

Authorities said alcohol or drug use isn’t suspected, and the crash remains under investigation by the state highway patrol.