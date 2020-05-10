WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A 10-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car as he and two other juveniles were crossing a street in Ohio last week, authorities said.

The juveniles were crossing Route 161 in Blendon Township shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday heading north, the Franklin County sheriff’s office said. Officials said the eastbound and westbound lights turned green but “the children continued to travel northward from the median.”

A car struck 10-year-old Dijon Peoples of Columbus, who died just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Natonwide Childrens Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor, and the accident remains under investigation.