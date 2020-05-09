SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A private funeral service was held last week for a worker who died after becoming trapped in a gravel hopper at an industrial site in Ohio.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that Rodger Zimmerman of Springfield was the man killed May 2 at Enon Sand and Gravel in Bethel Township.

His obituary said private services held for his family Thursday were live streamed on the Facebook page of Littleton and Rue Funeral Home.

Township fire chief Jacob King said after the accident that the worker reportedly noticed a conveyer belt that wasn’t working under a hopper, and initial reports indicated that he may have climbed to the top of the hopper to try to dislodge gravel before falling in.

King said crews worked to disassemble the hopper from the outside and dig gravel out from the inside to recover the body of the victim. County sheriffs and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.