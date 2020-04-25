BEAVER, Pa. (AP) — Matt Emge and Sarah Ray wanted the 210 people they most love to be with them when they married on March 28 at Bellefield Presbyterian Church in Oakland.

No one came.

Just after 4 p.m. an uninvited thunderstorm arrived bucketing rain, hail and gusts of wind over the city, plunging a very warm Saturday into a chilled and dreary evening.

The thunderstorm was fleeting, a nuisance at best. The insidious coronavirus that has spiked the world with fear quashed the couple’s hopes for a wedding that day.

March had tested their marriage mettle.

Plans begin to unravel

On March 9 — three weeks before their wedding day — Matt Emge and Sarah Ray were gliding toward their walk down the aisle. Matt, a 26-year-old certified public accountant, and Sarah, a 24-year-old filmmaker, had spent the six months since their September engagement meshing their ideas into a splendid wedding plan.

Church, ceremony, minister, musicians, menu, disc jockey, flowers, photographer, honeymoon. Checked, checked and paid for.

The Ace Hotel in Pittsburgh needed a final reception count by Feb. 13, a Friday. Some 200 guests had said “yes” to the family-style chicken and steak dinner, the cookie table and the wedding cake, the wine and the dancing, celebrating their love and sharing their joy.

Sentimentally theirs? Bring it on, Matt might have said in the fall as they planned from his home in Beaver to Sarah’s in Fredericksburg, Va., where she produced videos and documentaries for Life Point Church.

The goal was to be married; soon would be ideal. The bride-to-be moved back home in mid-January and began work as a multimedia specialist at Portage Learning in Chippewa Township.

By then, COVID-19 was a respiratory virus affecting dozens of people in the city of Wuhan, China, and one death was reported. On Feb. 29, the virus killed a Washington state resident in his 50s with underlying health conditions. By March 8, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 500.

Matt was nervous. The WPXI-TV app on his phone pinged constant updates. “The funny thing is, it’s so, so not me to be that way,” Matt said. “I was on the leading edge.”

Sarah was in denial. Matt understood why Sarah chose denial as an option. Their hopes and plans were in pace with the plummeting stock market.

On March 13, a Friday, they called the Ace Hotel. Their RSVP deadline was extended to March 20, Matt’s younger brother and best man, Jake, an Army 1st Lt. executive officer living in Watertown, N.Y., called. He couldn’t come home for the wedding. Nor could Sarah’s younger brother, Matt Ray, a U.S. Marine corporal stationed in San Diego and a groomsman in the wedding.

Pennsylvania closed its state schools. Allegheny County capped event and venue capacity to 250 people and by Sunday to a 50-people limit.

The couple spent that weekend at Emge family lake house at Columbiana County, Ohio, watching their wedding plans tailspin. They could have commiserated. That isn’t their style. They considered options. Coronavirus upped its persistence.

Matt and Sarah reacted, revised their plans, then redid the revisions. Perhaps a smaller wedding at the Beaver Station Cultural & Event Center? Maybe not. The family and friends there with them refrained from offering advice.

“You go through the five stages of grief,” Matt said. “I went through the stages six times during that weekend.” In thoughts, not manner, but at one point, the groom said, “OK! We won’t have a wedding.”

That was not an option.

So, they did what the couple does well. They walked.

“Let’s walk in separate directions and meet in a half hour and go pray about this,” Matt suggested.

By Sunday night, they had made peace with the viral world. They’d get married on March 28 in a private ceremony with immediate family members and the bridal party, totaling no more than 50, at the big house at Tomahawk Lake.

They shifted into high planning gear.

“A wedding for 50, but do we have enough toilet paper?” Matt asked. “And we don’t have enough alcohol for that.”

On Monday, he and his mom each drove to local liquor stores. At 8 that night, the state stores were closed indefinitely. Sometime that day President Trump announced that gatherings were limited to no more than 10 people, anywhere, at any time.

A long walk to love

In five and a half hours on a November night in 2018, Matt Emge took 33,000-plus steps, walked 10.5 miles around Beaver and fell in love with Sarah Ray.

Two months earlier, a tall willowy brunette wearing a Liberty University hoodie and jeans walked into a downstairs room at First Presbyterian Church of Beaver. She sat in a circle with eight to 10 strangers at the community young adult Bible study.

“What is she doing here?” the 2016 University of Pittsburgh graduate wondered.

The 2018 Liberty University graduate, then living in Brighton Township with her mother, Chris Ray, and looking for a job, wanted to attend a Bible study. She called her friend Andrew DiNardo. He mentioned the Tuesday evening group, and told the 2014 Beaver Area High School graduate that she could sit with his friend Matt Emge.

She didn’t. The aforementioned friend wore business work clothes. The group discussed a passage from John, Chapter 1. Sarah listened when the friend spoke. She liked his insight. He was very smart as well.

During the discussion, Sarah commented how meeting someone’s parents will help you to understand that person well. Matt took note.

With interest mutually piqued, they introduced themselves afterwards. Both understood the unwritten Bible study rule: Thou shall not date a group member. So, they merely chatted at the Tuesday sessions.

Weeks later, Matt found out that Sarah was driving six hours alone to Martinsville, Ind., to spend Thanksgiving with her father, Brett Ray, and his wife, Judy.

“I’m going to give you a call and keep you company during the drive,” he told his friend from Bible study.

Just after 10 that November night, Sarah answered her cell phone. As she drove her red Elantra across Ohio to Indiana, Matt walked down the streets of Beaver. They talked about anything and everything — families, faith, being oldest children, baseball, soccer, goals and memes. Matt found his way back to his front porch at 3:30 a.m. His smartwatch logged the fitness facts.

Not until February, did they finally figure where their relationship could go.

One giant step

While winds and rain were soaking Pittsburgh on March 28, Mr. and Mrs. Matthew P. Emge were ensconced in the honeymoon house at Lake Tomahawk celebrating their first week of marriage.

They were beyond pleased, simply grateful and blessed. What they felt most was loved, Sarah said.

Coronavirus dug into its deepest crevice on March 16 when it dictated that they shred their guest list from 50 to 10 people.

“The hardest part was looking at somebody’s name and saying that they can’t come,” Sarah said.

No, they knew it would be far harder not to get married now. Maybe, they could exchange wedding vows with only Pastor John Gardner, youth director for Chapel Presbyterian Church in Brighton Township, and his wife, Jackie, present. Yes, they’d do that. No, they couldn’t. Tears answered their prayers. There was no way Matt and Sarah would be married without their parents and siblings there.

But, would COVID-19 tighten its grip here?

The couple took a giant step and decided to wed at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the lake house.

Their hearts hurt when they told their grandparents, aunts and uncles and dear friends that new date. They emailed and texted an update to the many they’d invited to that big city bash.

After they’d made their final reconfiguration, Matt had questions he asked himself.

“I was afraid that Saturday would come and go and was I going to actually feel that we got married? I didn’t want to feel like I wasn’t,” he said. He prayed and got an answer.

“I feel so married. I’m married,” he said.

Real wedding, virtual guests

For those who were asking — we will be live-streaming the wedding today at 3 p.m.!

At 10: 18 a.m. on March 21 Matt made their wedding day Facebook official. At the 2:59 p.m. the video went live.

The tiny congregation milled about the perfectly wide living room, waiting. All stood, except for Camcie. the couple’s dog. The lab-mix gracefully plopped herself down near the fireplace and in front of Matt’s feet. Her poofy white bow suited the occasion.

Within moments, the bride’s younger sister, Becca, came down the hardwood stairs followed by Matt’s sister, Emily, then bridesmaid Chloe Fisher. Sarah held her father’s arm and smiled as they walked down the stairs. Camcie followed the bride’s final steps to the groom and Pastor Gardner, then rested on the rug out of the camera’s lens.

Nineteen minutes later, Pastor Gardner pronounced the couple husband and wife. Matt kissed his bride, then they raised their arms in victory, genuinely smiling and basking in joy.

“Finally,” someone hollered.

“I was ready to run down those stairs,” Sarah said. During his vows, Matt promised to love Sarah “in sickness, pandemics and in health.”

After the hugs and formal photographs, Sarah put on a white winter coat, matching boots and with her husband, took a ride around Lake Tomahawk in a fishing boat decorated in a “just-married” motif.

Along the parade route, neighbors stood on docks and the shoreline holding congratulations signs, clanging pot and pans and setting off firecrackers. Someone tossed toilet paper, and another couple in social-distancing mode handed the newlyweds a gift at the end of a 10-foot pole.

Back at the lake house, the guests raised a toast to the couple. They dined on penne alla vodka, salad and garlic knots from Mario’s Woodfired Pizzeria in Beaver and indulged in Kretchmar Bakery’s toasted almond torte.

Their mutual friend, Andrew DeNardo, brought the wedding dinner to Lake Tomahawk, then drove the newlyweds to honeymoon at their home in Beaver. Not quite Belize, but the day bestowed unique surprises.

Their grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends watched the live Facebook stream. In all, some 1,000 people have viewed the video including Matt’s second grade teacher and the people they bought their new puppy, Bean from during their honeymoon at-home.

Had they gone to Belize, the Emges wouldn’t have been able to be pick up the 7-week-old labradoodle mix until next week.

And if the reception had been at the Ace Hotel, Matt’s mom, Ann, wouldn’t have worn her champagne-colored sequined gown to a gas station and grocery store in Rogers, Ohio, the day after the Lake Tomahawk wedding. The gown, after all, was the most expensive she’s every bought so she had to wear it again.

Sarah Emge will wear her simple and elegant wedding gown on Aug. 14 when the newlyweds celebrate their marriage at the Beaver Station Cultural & Events Center. Plans have been all but finalized.

