COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A tractor-trailer struck a compact sport utility on an interstate in Ohio, killing two people, authorities said.

Columbus police said the rig was heading east on Interstate 270 over Worthington-Galena Road just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The SUV either slowed “to a very close speed” or “came to a complete stop” and was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer, police said.

Albert Abaka-Sampson, 62, of Westerville and his 60-year-old wife, Helen, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police didn’t report any injuries to the 70-year-old truck driver. The freeway was reopened shortly after noon Tuesday.