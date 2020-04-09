COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio strip club’s appeal seeking to have it state liquor licenses renewed was denied.

Franklin County Judge Kim Brown sided with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission decision to deny New York, New York strip club from selling any alcoholic beverages, the Journal-News reported Thursday.

The state’s liquor authority ruled in October to not renew the club’s liquor licenses after city officials cited the strip club operated in a manner that demonstrates a disregard for state laws and regulations and city ordinances.

Franklin City Council issued objections to the renewal of its liquor licenses in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 after a state investigation into the Warren County strip club resulted in two arrests and several citations against its liquor permit in 2017.

David Chicarelli, who represents the owners of New York, New York, said the establishment has remained closed since mid-March when the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect amid concern for the spread of coronavirus.

The order closed nonessential businesses in Ohio and mass gatherings of more than 10 people.

A separate appeal filed by the strip club to operate as a sexually oriented business was dismissed by the city of Franklin on Wednesday.

Chicarelli said the owners have two weeks to decide what to do next.