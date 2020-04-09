CLEVELAND (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a man who authorities said started shooting randomly at people and cars at a Cleveland gas station last weekend before he fatally shot an 81-year-old man.

James Hannah Jr., 36, remains jailed after making his initial court appearance Tuesday. It wasn’t known if he’s retained a lawyer, and authorities have not said what may have sparked the shooting.

Hannah, a Cleveland resident, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Anthony Watkins.

Authorities have said Hannah walked through the gas station parking lot shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday and shot at various people and vehicles. Watkins was shot several times in the head and body and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hannah was captured shortly after the shooting occurred, when a witness called 911 and followed him from the station, authorities have said.

At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident, but no other injuries were reported.