PARIS, Ohio (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio, authorities said.

The Stark County sheriff’s office said the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on private property in Paris Township.

Deputies found Anthony Rhoads, 38, of East Canton dead from the single-vehicle ATV crash, the sheriff’s office said. A 38-year-old East Canton woman was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle rolled over an embankment, ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and they said no safety helmets were being used.